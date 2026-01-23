The Tab

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Adam Maxted has claimed he was supposed to be on Love Island All Stars (again), but was turned down because of a savage comment he made to producers during a casting meeting.

The messy Islander was already on All Stars in 2024, coming in as a bombshell on day 26 before being dumped just nine days later alongside Arabella Chi. His first time in the villa was on series two, with Nathan and Cara, Scott and Kady and Olivia and Alex.

He claims he was supposed to give it another shot in the South African villa this year, but told The Sun he made a comment that “cost him” his place. Yikes!

“I actually had a casting meeting with Love Island for the most recent series back in October. I was open to doing it again. I was like, listen, if it comes up, fair enough. It’s a chance to go out there again and talk about wrestling. I know I’m charismatic. I know the public like me. I know I’m a little bit different than your usual guy that tries to go in there be all cool calm and collected to impress girls and stuff,” he claimed.

“I show my personality, I like to have fun, I don’t take it too seriously, but it’s something that I was a little bit more honest with the producers this time.”

During his casting meeting, Adam savagely called out the producers for always picking the same people, and then never got a call back.

“I kind of said, ‘Look, you’re picking the same people all the time here, yet you’re expecting them to go on and pretend that they’re in love’, so I was a little bit savage with how the show has gone, which is just my opinion,” he recalled. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adam Maxted (@adammaxted)

“I was like if this was gonna work on the outside world, why all of a sudden now that they’re in a villa would they pretend to make a go of things? I mean just because you’re on TV, so I kind of said this to producers and maybe that went against me a little bit, but I was being honest.” And that was that.

Adam said too many people go on the show because they’re so “desperate” to become an influencer or stay in the public eye, they feel like they have to “play a game” and “get as much TV time as they can” so they can get more brand deals. I mean, he’s not wrong.

“Listen, I don’t struggle with women, I never have,” he added. “So it’s not like I was desperate to go on a show to try and find a girlfriend. I mean, I’ve always done all right and since I moved to Manchester, the past couple years big Flex has been doing bits, so I was open to it.”

He said he’s too “emotionally mature” for the show, but would have gone on to have fun and “ruffle a few feathers”.

The Tab reached out to ITV for comment and they declined to comment.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image by: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells

Finally some chaos! The nine bombshells lined up for the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

A look at Millie from Love Island’s life before fame, and how different she was

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Latest

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response