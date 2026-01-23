Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Adam Maxted has claimed he was supposed to be on Love Island All Stars (again), but was turned down because of a savage comment he made to producers during a casting meeting.

The messy Islander was already on All Stars in 2024, coming in as a bombshell on day 26 before being dumped just nine days later alongside Arabella Chi. His first time in the villa was on series two, with Nathan and Cara, Scott and Kady and Olivia and Alex.

He claims he was supposed to give it another shot in the South African villa this year, but told The Sun he made a comment that “cost him” his place. Yikes!

“I actually had a casting meeting with Love Island for the most recent series back in October. I was open to doing it again. I was like, listen, if it comes up, fair enough. It’s a chance to go out there again and talk about wrestling. I know I’m charismatic. I know the public like me. I know I’m a little bit different than your usual guy that tries to go in there be all cool calm and collected to impress girls and stuff,” he claimed.

“I show my personality, I like to have fun, I don’t take it too seriously, but it’s something that I was a little bit more honest with the producers this time.”

During his casting meeting, Adam savagely called out the producers for always picking the same people, and then never got a call back.

“I kind of said, ‘Look, you’re picking the same people all the time here, yet you’re expecting them to go on and pretend that they’re in love’, so I was a little bit savage with how the show has gone, which is just my opinion,” he recalled.

“I was like if this was gonna work on the outside world, why all of a sudden now that they’re in a villa would they pretend to make a go of things? I mean just because you’re on TV, so I kind of said this to producers and maybe that went against me a little bit, but I was being honest.” And that was that.

Adam said too many people go on the show because they’re so “desperate” to become an influencer or stay in the public eye, they feel like they have to “play a game” and “get as much TV time as they can” so they can get more brand deals. I mean, he’s not wrong.

“Listen, I don’t struggle with women, I never have,” he added. “So it’s not like I was desperate to go on a show to try and find a girlfriend. I mean, I’ve always done all right and since I moved to Manchester, the past couple years big Flex has been doing bits, so I was open to it.”

He said he’s too “emotionally mature” for the show, but would have gone on to have fun and “ruffle a few feathers”.

The Tab reached out to ITV for comment and they declined to comment.

