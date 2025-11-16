The Tab

Durham student accommodation firm fined over fire safety breaches

The New Elvet housing operator has been charged over £22,000 in fines

Charlotte Morgan | News

A student accommodation firm in Durham city centre is charged £22,000 in fines after fire risks were violated.

Crucially, these student homes were at risk of serious injury or death in the event of a fire, according to the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS).

Local fire services repeatedly warned the operator

Elvet Residences Limited, known previously as the Three Turns Developments Limited, was warned by CDDFRS over the safety of five blocks of student accommodation situated on New Elvet, Durham.

The building occupies over 170 residents, failing to take adequate steps to remedy the fire safety breaches, despite continual warnings between October 2023 and April 2024. Repeated calls for enforcement actions were ignored.

A court ruling finds the breaches to be of high culpability

A sentencing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 5th November, ruled that the fire safety regulations were violated. They found them to be of a high culpability and medium harm. They signposted systematic failures in fire safety management.

Elvet Residences Limited was fined £8,000, and ordered to pay£12,0171 in costs to CDDFRS. Also, a £2000 victim support surcharge was issued.

‘The safety of the residents must never be compromised’

Johnny Smith, Head of Fire Safety at CDDFRS, said: “This case highlights the critical importance of maintaining robust fire safety standards, especially in buildings with sleeping accommodation.

“The safety of the residents must never be compromised.

“The prosecution sends out a strong message to those with responsibilities under the Fire Safety Order and shows the Service’s commitment to fire safety.”

Importantly, CDDFRS stresses that all property managers and landlords ensure compliance with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. Finally, they urge them to act promptly on risk assessment and enforcement notices.

Featured image via Google Maps

