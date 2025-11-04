The Tab

Pregnant Durham teen Bella May Culley released from Georgian prison after drug charges

The 19-year-old has been released following a plea deal

May Thomson | News

Bella May Culley, a pregnant teenager from County Durham, has been released from a Georgian prison after being found guilty of drug smuggling charges.

Culley was sentenced on Monday (3rd November) to five months and 25 days in prison, and has been freed following a plea deal.

The 19-year-old was initially arrested in May at Tbilisi airport and accused of trying to smuggle 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish into Georgia.

The sentence Culley was handed amounted to the total time she had already spent in custody, and her family paid a fine of 500,000 lari (around £137,000) as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors were considering a two year sentence, but according to the case prosecutor Vakhtang Tsalughelashvili, they “decided to consider the time she has already served”, the Guardian reports.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Lyanne Kennedy, believed she would only see Culley again after her child was born. She described her daughter’s release as “totally unexpected.”

Bellay Culley

via Facebook

Malkhaz Salakaia, Culley’s lawyer, confirmed she would be given her passport and be free to leave Georgia. Malkhaz thanked everyone involved in finalising the plea.

The 19-year-old had initially faced a maximum penalty, which would have been up to 15 years or life in prison.

Lyanne and Culley both cried as the verdict was read to the court.

The County Durham teen was charged with “illegally buying, possessing and importing large quantities of narcotics.”

She flew to Thailand in May and had hopes of studying nursing after returning from her travels. However, whilst travelling the country, Culley ceased contact with her family, who reported her missing.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Following her arrest, the teenager pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming she was tortured in Thailand and forced to import drugs. Her lawyer said the signs of torture were visible at the time.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.   

May Thomson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

university student amira and the train on which the stabbings took place on saturday

‘I thought I was going to die’: Uni student describes the ‘horrific’ train stabbings

New CCTV footage released as County Durham student claims she was forced to smuggle drugs

Bella May Culley: Everything that’s happened since her arrest over drug smuggling charges

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far