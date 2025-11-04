Pregnant Durham teen Bella May Culley released from Georgian prison after drug charges

The 19-year-old has been released following a plea deal

4 hours ago

Bella May Culley, a pregnant teenager from County Durham, has been released from a Georgian prison after being found guilty of drug smuggling charges.

Culley was sentenced on Monday (3rd November) to five months and 25 days in prison, and has been freed following a plea deal.

The 19-year-old was initially arrested in May at Tbilisi airport and accused of trying to smuggle 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish into Georgia.

The sentence Culley was handed amounted to the total time she had already spent in custody, and her family paid a fine of 500,000 lari (around £137,000) as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors were considering a two year sentence, but according to the case prosecutor Vakhtang Tsalughelashvili, they “decided to consider the time she has already served”, the Guardian reports.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Lyanne Kennedy, believed she would only see Culley again after her child was born. She described her daughter’s release as “totally unexpected.”

Malkhaz Salakaia, Culley’s lawyer, confirmed she would be given her passport and be free to leave Georgia. Malkhaz thanked everyone involved in finalising the plea.

The 19-year-old had initially faced a maximum penalty, which would have been up to 15 years or life in prison.

Lyanne and Culley both cried as the verdict was read to the court.

The County Durham teen was charged with “illegally buying, possessing and importing large quantities of narcotics.”

She flew to Thailand in May and had hopes of studying nursing after returning from her travels. However, whilst travelling the country, Culley ceased contact with her family, who reported her missing.

Following her arrest, the teenager pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming she was tortured in Thailand and forced to import drugs. Her lawyer said the signs of torture were visible at the time.

