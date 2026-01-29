All the celebs who have unfollowed Nicki Minaj, amid her raging Trump obsession

‘I am probably the president’s number one fan’

5 hours ago

Nicki Minaj has officially entered her full MAGA era, enthusiastically endorsing Donald Trump – and it’s cost her a lot of famous friends.

The rapper has been loudly backing Donald Trump in recent weeks, calling herself his “number one fan” and doubling down on her support despite intense backlash from fellow celebrities.

Speaking at a Treasury Department-hosted summit in Washington to launch so-called “Trump Accounts” for newborn babies, Nicki made it clear she has zero plans to back down.

“I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan,” she told the crowd. “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She added that critics are “bullying” Trump and claimed “God is protecting him”, ahead of the president’s own remarks at the event.

Nicki also pledged between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund Trump accounts. Trump returned the favour by praising her as the “greatest and most successful female rapper in history”, thanking her for donating “hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

This is a huge pivot from 2020, when Nicki said she wouldn’t “jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon”. But after a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s annual conference last month, she’s now one of his most vocal celebrity supporters.

And the response? Swift. Brutal. Very public.

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande unfollowed

Two of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, have quietly unfollowed Nicki on social media. Neither has spoken publicly about the decision, but people were quick to clock the move as Nicki’s political comments began circulating.

Kim Petras unfollowed and spoke out

Nicki’s political shift hit especially hard for Kim Petras, who collaborated with her on Alone back in 2023 and had long spoken about her admiration for Nicki.

Kim, who is trans, unfollowed Nicki and made it clear she couldn’t stay silent amid what many see as rhetoric and alliances that directly endanger trans people. While she didn’t name Nicki explicitly in her comments, the timing was impossible to ignore.

Uncle Luke publicly criticised her

Uncle Luke didn’t just unfollow, he went off. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he questioned Nicki’s decision to associate with Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk, saying: “Can somebody talk to her – Nicki Minaj, Turning Point? Do you really know what these f**king people are all about?

“These people said everything in the world about Black people. They deliberately targeted Black people… Nicki have you lost your fcking mind?”

Joe Budden cut ties completely

Former collaborator and rapper Joe Budden made it very clear that Nicki’s Turning Point appearance was the final straw.

On his podcast, he said: “I’m out. I’m done. That was it. Sorry, I’m gone. Sometimes how you move around out there does have an effect on how I view you. This was one of them things.”

He added that Nicki clearly knew how her actions would be received, and didn’t care.

Ruby Rose spoke out after homophobic slur controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose)

The backlash intensified after Nicki made headlines for using a homophobic slur while attacking journalist Don Lemonover his coverage of a protest at a church allegedly connected to ICE.

Model and Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose defended Don and used the moment to share her own negative experience working with Nicki during the Pink Friday Reloaded tour in 2012.

Ruby claimed staff lived in constant fear of being fired, alleging Nicki “had to fire someone after every show” and once threatened to sack everyone after her real age was leaked in birthday messages.

“For months I’d held my Nicki stories back, barely,” Ruby wrote. “But in response to what she said about you, I posted some today.”

Nicki has not responded to Ruby’s claims.

Yvette Nicole Brown backed up the criticism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvette Nicole Brown (@yvettenicolebrown)

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also weighed in, sharing a story about someone she knows who worked with Nicki.

“She wouldn’t allow anyone to use the bathroom. Not even the guest bathroom near the front door,” Yvette claimed. “Just decided that they didn’t deserve to relieve themselves on her sacred premises. #Trash”

Again, Nicki has stayed silent.

Lizzo called out celebrity “blind loyalty”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo also joined the conversation in a since-deleted TikTok, where she criticised the wider culture of celebrities falling in line behind each other.

While she didn’t single Nicki out by name, Lizzo said people shouldn’t be “surprised” when famous people align themselves in harmful ways, a comment widely interpreted as a response to Nicki’s recent actions.

Between mass unfollows, public call-outs, and former collaborators distancing themselves, Nicki Minaj’s Trump support has sparked one of the biggest celebrity pile-ons in recent memory.

And judging by her latest comments, she’s nowhere near done.

Featured image credit: YouTube