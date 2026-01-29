The Tab

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, as she’s gifted million-dollar ‘gold card’ by Donald Trump?

People think she wants a pardon for her husband

Hebe Hancock

As Nicki Minaj continues to publicly support President Donald Trump, people are claiming the move isn’t about politics at all, but about securing presidential pardons for her husband and brother.

The rapper has faced mounting backlash after appearing alongside Trump this week and openly praising him, with some people suggesting her sudden enthusiasm for the president could be linked to the criminal histories of the men closest to her.

Nicki Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty, who has multiple serious convictions on his record.

Petty, 47, from Queens, New York, was convicted in April 1995 of attempted rape in the first degree. He was sentenced to between 18 and 54 months in prison but ultimately served around four years. Following his release, he was classified as a level two registered sex offender in New York, indicating a moderate risk of reoffending.

His legal troubles didn’t stop there. In April 2002, Petty shot and killed Lamont Robinson during a confrontation. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March 2006 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, serving seven before his release in May 2013. He remained under supervised release until 2018.

Because of his convictions, Petty is required to remain on the sex offender registry for life and faces federal restrictions on international travel unless granted court approval. A presidential pardon could potentially remove some of these limitations.

Minaj has become increasingly vocal in her support for conservative politics in recent months. On Wednesday, she met with Trump and referred to herself as “probably the president’s number one fan”.

She appeared alongside him to promote so-called “Trump accounts”, a proposed banking scheme for newborn babies, and later said that criticism over her political stance has only pushed her to support him more.

“The negative reaction motivates me to support him more,” she said at the event.

She later posted a photo of Trump’s controversial “gold card”, which allegedly offers fast-tracked U.S. citizenship. Minaj moved to the US from Trinidad and Tobago as a child and is currently a permanent resident. She said in 2024 that she is not a US citizen.

Minaj has repeatedly defended her husband Petty against public criticism. In response to backlash over his attempted rape conviction, she previously wrote on social media: “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

The couple met as teenagers, reconnected in 2018, married in 2019, and welcomed a son in September 2020.

As her public support for the president grows, so does online speculation about her motives. Nicki Minaj’s Trump era has officially entered its most controversial chapter yet.

