Nicki Minaj is besties with Trump now, so here’s her slippery slope to MAGA-land explained

Okay, so yesterday Nicki Minaj stood on stage at an event promoting Trump accounts, and announced she’s Donald Trump’s number one fan. Let’s take a big step back and look at how we got here.

Nicki Minaj actually used to be vocally anti-Trump

In the early days of her rap career, Nicki wasn’t super vocal about her political opinions. But whenever she did talk politics, she seemed anti-Republican and at least highly critical of Donald Trump. Nicki moved to New York from Trinidad as a young child and has been open about her family’s financial struggles.

In a 2012 song with Lil Wayne, she said: “I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney/You lazy b*tches is f*cking up the econ’my”. this lyrical was super controversial at the time, but Nicki clarified on Twitter that it was an ironic lyric, probably spoken from the voice of one of her rap alter egos.

During the lead up to Trump’s political campaign in 206, Nicki shared her take on Donald Trump in an interview with Billboard.

“There are points he has made that may not have been so horrible if his approach wasn’t so childish,” she said. “But in terms of entertainment — I think he’s hilarious. I wish they could just film him running for president. That’s the ultimate reality show.”

During the pandemic, she got into a scandal for vaccine scepticism

Things were pretty quiet for Nicki on politics for a while, but she did cause a shake up after sharing an infamous vaccicine sceptic tweet in the middle of the coronavirus.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she said.

This got a lot of backlash at the time, as people accused Nicki of using her platform to spread dubious information about the vaccine. This, combined with her political silence was a shaky era for the public opinion on Nicki.

Then she made a huge public shift to MAGA

In the past year, Nicki has been involved in a lot of rap beef, mainly with Megan thee Stallion, which she decidedly definitely lost. This made public perception of her even worse, especially after a response diss track that never actually got properly released and made people doubt her skills as a rapper.

In November last year, Nicki made headlines when she supported Donald Trump’s claims that Christians are being persecuted and killed in Nigeria, a story that has been majorly disputed. She then started aligning herself wth Erika Kirk and made a suprise appearance at the Turning Points USA America Fest summit.

Most recently, she’s endorsed Donald Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit, where haclled her the “queen of rap” and she called him her “number one fan”. For her efforts, Trump gave her a Gold Card – a proposed fast-track visa for wealthy immigrants into the US.

Nicki has deleted her Instagram after all the backlash, but after being so publicly pro-Trump, there’s no going back now.

