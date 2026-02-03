The Tab
Chappell Roan reason chose Grammys 2026 outfit

The real reason Chappell Roan chose *that* sultry (and daring) outfit for the Grammys 2026

No, it was not just to go viral

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

So, when Chappell Roan stepped onto the Grammys 2026 red carpet in that dress, everyone collectively stopped what they were doing and wondered, how and why she chose that outfit.

Chappell’s outfit was bold and confusing, but also somehow just perfect. And while everyone was busy asking how Chappell Roan’s Grammy dress stayed up, the more interesting question is actually why she chose that look in the first place.

So, why did they choose *that* outfit for her?

Her makeup artist Andrew Dahling explained to Elle why they chose that n*pple- pierced “illusion” outfit for her. Andrew said that the whole team made a very deliberate decision to move away from Chappell’s usual ultra-camp, theatrical style and do something more grounded.

“We’ve seen Chappell in so many campy, over-the-top looks,” he said, “and I think that with the fake tattoos, the prosthetics, and the dress, we discussed doing something a little more sultry, a little more real.”

So, yes, the Mugler dress was dramatic. Yes, it referenced an iconic 1998 runway moment. But instead of leaning into full costume mode, the idea was to let the body, the illusion, and the confidence do the talking. The prosthetics, the sheer fabric, the minimal glam, it was all part of making the look feel raw rather than jokey.

Dahling described the whole vibe as “a Mugler medieval fantasy for the carpet,” explaining that the smoky, ‘90s-inspired makeup was chosen specifically to honour the era the archival gown came from, while still keeping Chappell feeling like herself.

So, Chappell wore that dress not just to go viral. It was about showing a different side of herself, less camp, more sensual, more real, while still pushing fashion forward.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

Her stylist, Genesis Webb, admitted how nervous she was about the choice of the outfit. She wrote on her Instagram, “I really appreciate the kindness everyone has shown me for last night’s look. I have not been more nervous for anything: The support is beyond appreciated.”

She then added, making one thing very clear, “Ps. It was not a mesh shirt.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via David Fisher/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity Chappell Roan Fashion Grammys
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Chappell Roan wasn’t the first person to wear *that* outrageous Grammys dress

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Censored

The hidden (and genius) deeper meaning of Chappell Roan’s x-rated dress at the Grammys

Latest

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling