The real reason Chappell Roan chose *that* sultry (and daring) outfit for the Grammys 2026

No, it was not just to go viral

2 hours ago

So, when Chappell Roan stepped onto the Grammys 2026 red carpet in that dress, everyone collectively stopped what they were doing and wondered, how and why she chose that outfit.

Chappell’s outfit was bold and confusing, but also somehow just perfect. And while everyone was busy asking how Chappell Roan’s Grammy dress stayed up, the more interesting question is actually why she chose that look in the first place.

So, why did they choose *that* outfit for her?

No wonder everyone’s talking about Chappell Roan tonight. Her dress is literally hooked onto her nipple piercings. I guess that's one way to make an entrance. Source: @ianmiles pic.twitter.com/8LdWLInnYL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 2, 2026

Her makeup artist Andrew Dahling explained to Elle why they chose that n*pple- pierced “illusion” outfit for her. Andrew said that the whole team made a very deliberate decision to move away from Chappell’s usual ultra-camp, theatrical style and do something more grounded.

“We’ve seen Chappell in so many campy, over-the-top looks,” he said, “and I think that with the fake tattoos, the prosthetics, and the dress, we discussed doing something a little more sultry, a little more real.”

So, yes, the Mugler dress was dramatic. Yes, it referenced an iconic 1998 runway moment. But instead of leaning into full costume mode, the idea was to let the body, the illusion, and the confidence do the talking. The prosthetics, the sheer fabric, the minimal glam, it was all part of making the look feel raw rather than jokey.

Dahling described the whole vibe as “a Mugler medieval fantasy for the carpet,” explaining that the smoky, ‘90s-inspired makeup was chosen specifically to honour the era the archival gown came from, while still keeping Chappell feeling like herself.

So, Chappell wore that dress not just to go viral. It was about showing a different side of herself, less camp, more sensual, more real, while still pushing fashion forward.

Her stylist, Genesis Webb, admitted how nervous she was about the choice of the outfit. She wrote on her Instagram, “I really appreciate the kindness everyone has shown me for last night’s look. I have not been more nervous for anything: The support is beyond appreciated.”

She then added, making one thing very clear, “Ps. It was not a mesh shirt.”

