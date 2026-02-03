The Tab

Chappell Roan wasn’t the first person to wear *that* outrageous Grammys dress

The original was even more explicit

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone’s still talking about Chappell Roan after she wore that super explicit sheer red dress attached to her nipples to the Grammys, but she wasn’t actually the first person to wear it.

The outrageous dress is an almost identical recreation of a gown that Thierry Mugler designed for his 1998 Spring/Summer fashion show, and it was worn on the runway by a Belgian model and actress called Erica Vanbriel. Mugler’s original dress was black, but apart from that, it was practically the same, with a long, sheer piece of chiffon attached to the model’s nipple rings.

In the same way as Roan, Vanbriel started with a matching sheer black cape over the top, then stripped down on the runway to reveal the x-rated dress. They also both wore a choker-style necklace and black strappy heels. It was a moment that rocked the fashion world almost 30 years ago and has gone down in history as one of the fashion house’s greatest runway looks of all time.

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Miquel Benitez/Shutterstock

Speaking about the dress in an interview with Byline, the model explained that she got her nipples pierced, and that actually inspired Mugler to make the x-rated outfit.

“I had my nipples pierced and I guess the word spread very fast. Next thing I knew, Thierry said I have a dress for you and I’m going to hang it off your nipples. It’s going to be a light muslin material. Thierry got really excited, and then I got really excited. Thierry thought it was a great idea, and he was aiming for a Greek goddess style,” she said.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

Not everyone knew that the dress was attached to her actual nipples. Roan wore a prosthetic with silicon nipples on the Grammys red carpet, so it wasn’t quite as risqué as the original.

Credit: Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and Miquel Benitez/Shutterstock

“It was funny because not everyone knew the dress was attached to my nipples. People pulled from the back of the dress, and I was like no don’t do that! I think I have pretty sturdy nipples, so it worked out. I had a model even step on the back of my train right before I walked out. It hurt a little bit,” the model said.

Social media obviously wasn’t a thing back then, but it had exactly the same reaction as when the singer stepped out at the Grammys, and got everyone talking.

Vanbriel recalled: “I distinctly remember the silence when I stepped out on the runway, it was very serene, and you could hear people talking about it as copious cameras flashed in my eyes. It was a little bit nerve-racking, and I remember thinking oh my goodness here I am with my boobs out. But on the other hand, it is Mugler, it’s sexy, it’s hot, it’s daring, and it’s out there. Mugler had my back you know?”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and David Fisher/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Chappell Roan Grammys
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Censored

The hidden (and genius) deeper meaning of Chappell Roan’s x-rated dress at the Grammys

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

Latest

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling