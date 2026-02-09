Bridgerton author hints at a major death in season four – these three characters may die

5 hours ago

Hate to break it to you, but Bridgerton viewers are 99 per cent sure that season four part two will contain a major character death. The author of the books has even hinted at it now. Based on the book series, there are three Bridgerton characters who are likely to die in season four. I’m not ready for this.

Wait, somebody dies in Bridgerton season four part two?

In the trailer for part two, Violet is wearing a very funereal dress. If you examine the teaser closely, you’ll see that in some clips, Violet and Benedict seem to be wearing black clothes. although Benedict could just be having an emo phase, this is very different to Violet’s usual wardrobe. They look as if they are dressed that way for a funeral.

Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton books, suggested the next few episodes would be tragic. She told Us Weekly: “I can just say, get your tissues ready, because it’s rough. When I visited the set, they were filming scenes and I saw a scene that was — at the same time incredibly joyful and just heart wrenching — so, yeah, you’re gonna need tissues for part two.”

I’m scared.

Option one: John Stirling

Hate to break it to you, but John’s days are numbered. He and Francesca are only together for about two years in the book series. At the start of the novel When He Was Wicked, Francesca finds John has died in his sleep from a brain aneurysm. Francesca’s big love story isn’t with John, but with his cousin.

Julia Quinn’s comments about John take for granted that he will also be dying in the Netflix show. She said to Us Weekly: “I just remember when they introduced John last season, and he was so awesome. I was just like, ‘Oh.’ Because in the books, you don’t get to know him as well as the show. And I was like, ‘You’re just making it so much worse.'”

Option two: Marina Thompson aka Lady Crane

Spoiler alert: Marina has to die, because Eloise will get with her husband.

In the book series, Marina is actually a relative of the Bridgertons. She attempts to end her life by drowning in a lake. Sir Phillip Crane pulls her out of the lake, but she dies of a fever. Eloise initially writes to Phillip to offer condolences. They carry on sending letters, and eventually fall in love.

It seems pretty likely that season five will focus on Eloise, and adapt the book Sir Phillip, With Love. In that case, the Bridgertons will hear of Marina’s death within the final episodes of season four, or the start of season five.

Option three: Queen Charlotte

Now, this one is a bit less certain. But the real Queen Charlotte died in November 1818, before her granddaughter Victoria was born.

It’s not clear when this would happen in the Netflix show, because the Bridgerton timeline is an absolute mess. If you assume each season of Bridgerton lasts for a “social season”, then season four would be 1816. However, the wardrobe department thinks it’s 1817 and 1818. The spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story shows historical events that really happened in 1817 and 1818… except those moments seem to happen between seasons two and three of Bridgerton.

Although the TV show’s dates don’t add up, Queen Charlotte’s death should definitely come soon. Of course, the show’s creators may just decide to keep this character around anyway. We certainly hope so.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.