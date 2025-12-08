Four juicy deleted scenes from Wicked: For Good that would’ve changed the entire film

3 hours ago

It’s been weeks since Wicked: For Good came out and the Glinda and Elphaba hype still isn’t dying down, rightly so. The second instalment of the musical has raked in some impressive reviews, but these four Wicked deleted scenes would’ve made the film even better.

1. Fiyero riding Elphaba’s broomstick

As revealed by TikToker Stuart Brazell, there is a scene where Fiyero rides Elphaba’s broomstick that was cut. This was seen in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Jonathan Bailey, which shows the pair on a broomstick together while in costume. People think it was cut because it would’ve clashed with with the scene before No Good Deed where Fiyero tells Elphaba to fly away and protect herself from the Wizard’s soldiers.

2. Pfannee and ShenShen helping Glinda

There is a scene in the original script where Pfannee and ShenShen help Glinda distract the guards so she can warn Elphaba that the witch hunters are coming for her. However, they decided to change this because it took away from Glinda’s storyline. Jon M. Chu told Entertainment Weekly: “There was a moment where I was like, ‘Oh, I want them to help her out — to get the horse or open the door or distract the soldiers so she can get out. But then that took away from Glinda’s journey, so I knew that it had to be just Glinda.”

3. The Glinda and Fiyero kiss

Glinda and Fiyero passionately kiss in another deleted scene, but it was removed because it was just too spicy. Screenwriter Dana Fox told Deadline: “There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful but a little too passionate. Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba and made it too hard to make it ok that Elphaba ran off with him. It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together.”

4. Glinda in that pink dress

One scene was actually shown in the Wicked: For Good trailer, but never even appeared in the film. It shows Glinda wearing a pretty pink and green gown while surrounded by a group of school students that adore her. Nobody really knows exactly where the scene was supposed to be in the film, but everyone is fuming that the iconic dress was never used. It even featured in one of the promo posters too!

