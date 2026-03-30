Revealed: Chris’ dark criminal past before MAFS Australia with assault charge and drink driving

He’s said he feared his past would resurface whilst he was on the show

4 hours ago

It’s been reported that MAFS Australia 2026 groom Chris Nield had anything but a rosy past before the show. He has had a few run-ins with the law, that he has since acknowledged.

Daily Mail Australia has uncovered his criminal history, which includes an assault charge and drink driving. As per the publication, in 2015 Chris faced charges of common assault. That year, he had multiple court appearances in regards to the charges.

A full hearing started in July that year, and a final decision was made on August 14th. The exact details of the assault remain unclear, but the short, repeated court dates would suggest it was nothing serious.

However in 2019 Chris was back in trouble with authorities once again, this time for driving offences. Court records indicate he was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case first went to court in May that year, and ended August. According to Daily Mail Australia it ended in a sentence, and restricted licence application hearing on October 30th that year.

Chris has since spoken out about his past, and told the publication he feared people would find out about it whilst he was on MAFS Australia.

“Obviously, everyone’s got issues. I’ve got my fair share of issues as well. Yeah. For me, it’s about moving forward,” he said. “I’m putting myself in a better place and that’s what the Gold Coast is to me as well. I want to get up there, get back into my fitness and get myself in a good head space and push forward in life because yeah, I’ve made mistakes.

“Everyone’s made mistakes. As I said, I’ve probably made more than most people, but yeah. But for me, it’s about owning it and that’s what I’ve done. So now, yeah, to bigger and better.”

Speaking of how he knew it would all come out, Chris added: “For me I knew like, why would you go, why would you go on a TV show? Why would you put yourself out there to be picked apart if you weren’t comfortable with your life or your personal life? So for me, that was a decision that I made right at the start. Like I knew.”

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