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Oh no, Chris is beefing with former MAFS Australia bride Katie and there are leaked texts

What a mess

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Just when you thought drama on the current MAFS Australia was enough, the former cast members are getting involved as well. Since he first appeared on the show, Chris has had beef with MAFS Australia 2025 bride, Katie Johnston.

Katie is the queen of our hearts, after having a terrible time on the show. She was matched with Tim, and then had a lucky escape from him. She dealt with everything that happened with grace, and left the process with her head held high.

But now she’s facing the wrath of another MAFS villain. Enter: Chris Nield. From day one, Chris made some pretty questionable comments about women, and his audition tape was a mess. Chris announced that he won’t date “fat people” and also has a particular dislike for women who are “needy” or “use fake tan”. Since then, he’s doubled down on the comments and said he won’t apologise.

via Channel Nine

This is something that didn’t go down too well with Katie. She shared a tearful video reacting to his MAFS audition. She said the show had cast him and had his bride “put in harm’s way intentionally for views”.

Now, Chris has told PEDESTRIAN.TV that Katie actually messaged him about the video before she posted it. “I just find it funny that before she made that video, she reached out to me and tried to persuade me to do a podcast with her about how much I’d changed and grown, and then she still wants to come and target me and do all her sort of attention-seeking thing as well,” he said.

“So it’s really contradicting the way some of these people react to what they’re saying on TV and try to bring themselves to light and to media attention.”

Katie then doubled down on her comments about Chris, and called him out as “horrendous”. She said: “His superiority complex is off the charts, and people hate that. I hate that. I think it’s disgusting. The poor woman he gets matched with him, my gosh.”

via Channel Nine

She shared more about their text exchange, and said Chris had told her he’d “moved away from my bad influences”. Katie then followed up by telling Chris in a further text: “If you’re genuinely apologetic, I think in showcasing your growth, it might be able to soften the negativity. I wish my match had done that early on. It would have been able to change his circumstances.

“‘I think we should have a chat. Considering it would be with me, the victim of the same thing, I think maybe it would land. I’m not going to go out of my way to add fuel to the fire, I’m more interested in the behavioural science side of things, self-discovery, personal development. I think an apology would also help.”

She said he never replied. Ouch.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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