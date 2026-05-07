It’s officially just one month away, and now three people are rumoured for Love Island 2026

3 hours ago

I hope you’re ready to strap into another summer of drama, as our fav villa is fast approaching. The start date for Love Island 2026 has been confirmed as just one month away, and now we have three Islanders rumoured. It’s full speed ahead!

Love Island 2026 will kick off a week earlier than usual, right at the start of June. Already we have a reality star and the friend of a Love Island legend rumoured to be heading to Mallorca for the summer of their lives. Here’s the full rundown.

Charleen Murphy

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The first cast member rumoured for the villa is influencer Charleen Murphy. She is currently in talks, and will be very familiar with the show, as she’s best friends with Love Island veteran, Lucinda Strafford.

She’s from Dublin, is newly single, and boasts a huge 368k followers on Instagram. Charleen also knows the ropes a bit personally, having auditioned for Love Island in 2020, before her last relationship.

A source told The Sun: “Charleen split from her boyfriend earlier this year and Lucinda told ITV bosses they should get her on the show. She’s really gorgeous and fun and has a lot of Irish charm – she’s been friends with Lucinda for years so of course Lucinda would put a word in for her!”

Grace Avelli

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The showbiz TikTokers are talking, and they’re saying Grace Avelli is a name we’re going to be seeing soon. They’re pretty trustworthy sources, as they nailed some of the 2025 Islanders ahead of time.

Grace has 3k followers on Instagram, is gorgeous, and is followed by a bunch of the ITV casting agents who are casting for the next season of Love Island. All the hints are there!

Ella Rae Wise

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TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise is once again hinting she might be going on the show. She was rumoured for the show last year, with bosses apparently arranging talks for her to be a celeb entry on the show.

At the time, a source close to Ella said: “Ella’s team are in talks with Love Island bosses about her going into the villa this summer… It would have been far too soon for her to do something like Celebs Go Dating, but she’ll be up for a single girl summer in the sunshine. Bosses are really keen to make it happen.”

Now, she’s posted a big hint last year didn’t happen, but she’s going on this year instead. She posted a photo of herself in front of a Love Island logo, with the caption: “Where next?”.

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