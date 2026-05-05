Inside Love Island’s Liam Reardon’s romantic bank holiday with Cardiff Uni student girlfriend

Liam made it official with the 21-year-old law student earlier this year

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Love Island’s Liam Reardon has taken to Instagram to share his bank holiday weekend with Cardiff University student, Lara Grace Birkett.

The couple spent the weekend away at The Tawny Hotel in Stoke-on-Trent, relaxing by the pool and going on walks through the area.

Liam hard-launched his relationship with the 21-year-old on Instagram shortly after his ex, Millie Court, came second on Love Island All Stars with new boyfriend Zac Woodworth.

In a recent post of them enjoying a glass of wine by the pool, Lara’s head can be seen lying on Liam’s chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Reardon (@liamreardon1)

Some followers came back with bold comments, with one user saying: “If this is his girlfriend, he has a type! She definitely looks like his EX lol,” pointing to Millie Court, who is eight years older than Liam’s current girlfriend.

Others comments were more supportive, calling Lara “very beautiful gf” and hoping Liam “looks after her.”

In the post, we see the couple enjoying the jacuzzi, with Liam having fun with the bubbles and his gorgeous new girlfriend posing with a glass of wine.

The Cardiff University law student is yet to make her own Instagram profile public, suggesting she is leaning into the private life.

Although there’s little information on Lara’s time Cardiff University, it seems she’s doing just fine at balancing life as a law student with her relationship with the Love Island winner.

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Featured image via Instagram @liamreardon1