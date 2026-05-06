Love Island’s Megan Moore labelled ‘out of touch’ after rant over ‘rude’ café employee

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Megan Moore from last year’s season of Love Island has been majorly called out for a rant she shared on social media after being denied a sandwich at the shop.

Last summer, Megan was all over our Love Island screens and divided many opinions – some people think she was a mean girl, others think she was just brutally honest. Since leaving the villa, she’s been a beauty and hair influencer on Instagram and TikTok, where she has over 600k followers across both platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by megan moore (@megann.mooree)

But she’s just gotten herself into a bit of a controversy after complaining about not being able to get a sandwich close to the closing time of Joe & The Juice.

“I’ve just walked into Joe & The Juice, and bearing in mind it shuts at nine,” Meg said. “The woman’s gone to me, ‘I’m not making you a sandwich, it’s 20 to nine’. I said ‘Can I order a sandwich?’ and she was like ‘No I can only do you a drink’.”

The influencer continued: “She says, ‘I’m not making you a sandwich because I’m going to have to go out the back and start cutting things up’. Like, yeah, love it’s your job to make sandwiches at Joe & The Juice. I’m literally livid. I can’t believe how rude she was!”

The whole incident has stirred up a conversation on what good service actually looks like. Hospitality workers are pointing out that it’s common practise to shut kitchens when it’s less than half an hour to closing time. Others are defending Meg, saying 20 minutes to close is way too early to stop serving customers.

“People have no idea how long closing takes,” said one person.

“Can’t believe I’m on Megan’s side with this one,” said another.

Someone claiming to be the employee Meg interacted with commented on a re-upload of the video, sharing their alleged side of the story.

“I didn’t say I’d have to cut things up we simply didn’t have spicy tuna- you was offered alternatives and I have a family to get home too. I was NOT rude???!” the person commented.

Megan hasn’t responded to the backlash from this rant. In other news, she seems to be back with Dejon after an alleged break – good for them!

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Featured image via Instagram