All the MAFS Australia 2026 cast who spent mega bucks on cosmetic work before the show

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I think it might shock a grand total of nobody, but a few of the MAFS Australia 2026 brides and grooms aren’t strangers to a bit of cosmetic work. We have our Gias, who openly talks about her fake boobs all the time, and then other cast members who aren’t quite as open.

Whichever side of the candid scale they are, quite a few of the participants have spent a lot of money on their appearance. Here’s a rundown of all the MAFS Australia 2026 cast members who are known to have had cosmetic work or surgery done before the show.

Mel

Mel had lip fillers before MAFS Australia 2026. However, since the show has been airing she has posted to say she “listened to feedback” and has since had them removed. She said “haters” had been commenting on her lips, and saying her filler had migrated.

Bec

Bec had “life changing” surgery before the show. She previously explained that she was essentially born with no chin, and had to have reconstructive surgery, which was done by her uncle when she was in her early 20s.

“I was actually born with a jaw, sort of a chin defect,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “Everyone makes comments about ‘Why is my mouth like this?’ or ‘What’s wrong with my jaw?’, but [my] Uncle Michael had to give me reconstructive jaw surgery when I was 20 or 21.

“Without him doing that for me, I looked a lot different. I’m so happy that I’ve got this sort of jaw and chin now, what he’s done for me, because before that it was really bad. For my whole life up until my 20s, it was rare that you would see me with my hair up, because I hated my jaw and my chin so much. I was born with essentially no chin.”

Bec’s uncle is Michael Zacharia, a well-known cosmetic surgeon in Australia. The MAFS bride said she’d love to go back to her uncle again for a nose job, but he told her she’s “not allowed to”

Scott

Scott is a big lover of Botox. He’s apparently been getting it long before the show, and will continue to afterwards. Scott might be keeping up with appearances, because he’s a bit of a reality TV veteran. MAFS definitely wasn’t his first time on TV.

Prior to getting married to Gia, Scott was on Million Dollar Island, Holey Moley and Blind Date. He was on Blind Date in 2018, Holey Moley in 2021 and Million Dollar Island in 2023.

Chris

In a TikTok, Chris and Gia declared themselves the most “fake plastic besties” on the show this year. So yeah, it’s safe to say they’ve both had work done. He’s not shared exactly what work he’s had done, but it’s believed he may have had some injectables in his face.

Gia

Gia has lived a million lives before MAFS, and her transformation has been one for the history books. Apparently, Gia has been trying to crack the showbiz industry for years. When she entered the world of Playboy glam and never looked back, she got some work done.

On the show, Gia has been pretty open about saying she’s got fake boobs. She’ll tell anyone who’s listening that she’s had a boob job. She’s reported to have spent around $40k on surgeries, including a $12k breast augmentation, $11k nose job, and $10k on veneers. She also gets Botox and fillers. She looks amazing.

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