Juicy leaks AND you can watch it early: These Love Is Blind reunion details make it sound feral

The Love Is Blind reunion is always a hoot, and following the unapologetic drama of season 10, the upcoming gathering is set to be everything we love: Scandalous, shocking, and explosive.

It’s right around the corner, so let’s break from the bravado and get right into it.

First off, when and where is the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion?

Exactly one week after the wedding episodes, the Love Is Blind reunion will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11. The reunions are typically around 90 minutes, but with the level of drama this season, it might be longer.

There have been some leaks

There’s been more than enough scandal this season to fill numerous reunions, but apparently, there are storylines we haven’t even learned about yet. The details leaked, and it sounds mega juicy.

First off, DeVonta will apparently reveal some exciting baby news and an engagement to his off-show girlfriend, Taylor. Then, we are set to find out that Bri and Connor got legally married off the show, and that Amber and Jordan got a divorce.

Finally, Jessica will reveal a new boyf after her car crash engagement to Chris. See, there is good in the world.

Oh, and you can watch it early

If you’re an eager beaver who just can’t wait to watch the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, then you’ll be happy to know there is a sneaky way you can get in on the drama early.

By RSVPing, you can watch a stream of the reunion a full six and a half hours before everyone else. The “pregame” promises major tea, deleted scenes, special guests and a live chat that won’t be in the traditional episode drop.

To get involved, head to this link and pop your email in.

The reunion pics have been revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

It’s always nice seeing the brides and grooms in their lavish gowns and suits at the reunion, and Netflix has already released a carousel of sparkly images.

Ashley might be winning the best dressed, just saying.

And now there’s a trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The beef is beefing in the reunion trailer for Love Is Blind season 10, with the likes of Chris and Alex rightly dragged across the coals. Even hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey seem to be getting in on the action.

Reacting to the trailer, one person wrote: “Dare I say it?! best reunion ever!!”

“Release it now!!!!!” another demanded.

The reality TV reunion of the century is right around the corner.

