Juicy leaks AND you can watch it early: These Love Is Blind reunion details make it sound feral

Seated. Ready. Give it to me now.

Kieran Galpin

The Love Is Blind reunion is always a hoot, and following the unapologetic drama of season 10, the upcoming gathering is set to be everything we love: Scandalous, shocking, and explosive.

It’s right around the corner, so let’s break from the bravado and get right into it.

First off, when and where is the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion?

Exactly one week after the wedding episodes, the Love Is Blind reunion will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11. The reunions are typically around 90 minutes, but with the level of drama this season, it might be longer.

There have been some leaks

There’s been more than enough scandal this season to fill numerous reunions, but apparently, there are storylines we haven’t even learned about yet. The details leaked, and it sounds mega juicy.

First off, DeVonta will apparently reveal some exciting baby news and an engagement to his off-show girlfriend, Taylor. Then, we are set to find out that Bri and Connor got legally married off the show, and that Amber and Jordan got a divorce.

Finally, Jessica will reveal a new boyf after her car crash engagement to Chris. See, there is good in the world.

Oh, and you can watch it early

If you’re an eager beaver who just can’t wait to watch the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, then you’ll be happy to know there is a sneaky way you can get in on the drama early.

By RSVPing, you can watch a stream of the reunion a full six and a half hours before everyone else. The “pregame” promises major tea, deleted scenes, special guests and a live chat that won’t be in the traditional episode drop.

To get involved, head to this link and pop your email in.

The reunion pics have been revealed

It’s always nice seeing the brides and grooms in their lavish gowns and suits at the reunion, and Netflix has already released a carousel of sparkly images.

Ashley might be winning the best dressed, just saying.

And now there’s a trailer

The beef is beefing in the reunion trailer for Love Is Blind season 10, with the likes of Chris and Alex rightly dragged across the coals. Even hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey seem to be getting in on the action.

Reacting to the trailer, one person wrote: “Dare I say it?! best reunion ever!!”

“Release it now!!!!!” another demanded.

The reality TV reunion of the century is right around the corner.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. 

most expensive uni cities student rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

VOTE NOW: The Cambridge Tab’s Bachelor Challenge shortlist has been revealed

Nina Stockdale

Which eligible bachelor has won your heart?

