These are officially the 25 UK universities with the cheapest student accommodation in 2026
Going to university in the UK is crazy expensive, so you might as well minimise the costs wherever you can. Although fees for undergrad degrees are set at the same price, students spend wildly different amounts of money on rent depending on which universities they go to.
The UK university where student accommodation is the cheapest to rent in 2026 is… drum roll please… the University of Bradford. On average, the student accom in Bradford costs less than £100 per week. Wow, that’s almost reasonable!
Literally only one university from the prestigious Russell Group is ranked among the cheapest unis for rent. The University of Warwick could be a very affordable option for brainy students, as the rent for student rooms in Coventry averages at £167 per week. It’s not great that most of the Russell Group unis are in very expensive cities for students to rent in. This makes it even harder for students from less privileged backgrounds to study with the cleverest professors, and nab the best grad jobs afterwards.
This data all comes from accommodation site Student Crowd. The average rents don’t just apply to halls directly owned by that university, but to student accommodation in the city where that uni is. The figures take into account different types of rooms, such as shared flats and fancier studios.
So, here are the 25 cheapest UK universities for students to rent accommodation for in 2026:
25. University of Northampton
Northampton, £169 per week
23. Coventry University and the University of Warwick
Coventry, £167 per week
22. University of Suffolk
Ipswich, £162 per week
=20. University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University (RGU)
Aberdeen, £158 per week
=18. University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University
Sheffield, £155 per week
17. University of Bedfordshire
Luton, £152 per week
16. Harper Adams University
Newport, £146 per week
15. University of Gloucestershire
Cheltenham, £143 per week
14. University of Staffordshire
Stoke-on-Trent, £142 per week
13. University of Salford
Salford, £142 per week
12. Teesside University
Middlesbrough, £140 per week
11. University of Greater Manchester (previously known as the University of Bolton)
Bolton, £139 per week
10. University of Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, £137 per week
9. University of Cumbria
Carlisle, £137 per week
8. University of Huddersfield
Huddersfield, £136 per week
7. Aberystwyth University
Aberystwyth, £134 per week
6. Wrexham University
Wrexham, £133 per week
5. University of Sunderland
Sunderland, £130 per week
4. University of the West of Scotland
Paisley, £134 per week
3. University of Lancashire (previously known as the University of Central Lancashire, or UCLan)
Preston, £128 per week
2. University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD)
Carmarthen, £107 per week
1. University of Bradford
Bradford, £93 per week
