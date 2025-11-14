Millie Bobby Brown shouted at paparazzi at Stranger Things premiere for making this demand

4 hours ago

I cannot move for Stranger Things season five press right now – it’s like Netflix has fully locked in and decided to take over my whole algorithm with promotional content. Which is exactly what the show needed after it was in fear of being overshadowed by a certain pop star returning with a very damning acclaimed pop culture juggernaut album that dominated every conversation being had about David Harbour. The Stranger Things cast, especially the kids, are now all grown up and whilst they hinged on adulthood in the last series we are now three years on and everything’s changed. Millie Bobby Brown in particular has grown into a very headstrong woman, who since the last series has got married and adopted her first child. Now she’s going viral for reclaiming the conversation especially after she shouted at paparazzi when they demanded Millie Bobby Brown do this one thing.

She’s getting so much praise for standing up for herself

Millie Bobby Brown reacts to photographer telling her to “smile” at ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 London premiere: “Smile? You smile!” pic.twitter.com/OvK3FJsBYN — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 14, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown has been eating down at every Stranger Things premiere. The first one saw her shutting down firmly the tabloid gossip regarding her relationship with David Harbour – the pair put on a very united front. Last night was the London premiere of Stranger Things season five premiere and Millie Bobby Brown wore her best outfit yet. She was giving major Dua Lipa Radical Optimism red hair era and fair play, gagged everyone.

Whilst Millie Bobby Brown was serving on the red carpet however, some paparazzi got shouted at by her after she clapped back following their demand that she smiled. She’s gone viral for her response, where she shouted “Smile? You smile.”

The school of Chappell Roan has a new valedictorian student and I love to see it.

It’s not the first time Millie Bobby Brown has clashed with the press this year. Earlier in 2025, she bravely spoke out in a damning video calling out the Daily Mail and directly Matt Lucas after the publication and the Little Britain creator mocked her appearance and compared her unfavourably to Lucas’ Vicky Pollard character.

Stranger Things season five will finally drop on Netflix on November 26. The first batch of episodes, anyway. The second batch drops on Christmas Day – with the big finale releasing both on Netflix and in cinemas on New Year’s Eve. What a TIME ahead.

