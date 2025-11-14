The Tab
Millie Bobby Brown paparazzi

Millie Bobby Brown shouted at paparazzi at Stranger Things premiere for making this demand

She wasn’t having it

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

I cannot move for Stranger Things season five press right now – it’s like Netflix has fully locked in and decided to take over my whole algorithm with promotional content. Which is exactly what the show needed after it was in fear of being overshadowed by a certain pop star returning with a very damning acclaimed pop culture juggernaut album that dominated every conversation being had about David Harbour. The Stranger Things cast, especially the kids, are now all grown up and whilst they hinged on adulthood in the last series we are now three years on and everything’s changed. Millie Bobby Brown in particular has grown into a very headstrong woman, who since the last series has got married and adopted her first child. Now she’s going viral for reclaiming the conversation especially after she shouted at paparazzi when they demanded Millie Bobby Brown do this one thing.

She’s getting so much praise for standing up for herself

Millie Bobby Brown has been eating down at every Stranger Things premiere. The first one saw her shutting down firmly the tabloid gossip regarding her relationship with David Harbour – the pair put on a very united front. Last night was the London premiere of Stranger Things season five premiere and Millie Bobby Brown wore her best outfit yet. She was giving major Dua Lipa Radical Optimism red hair era and fair play, gagged everyone.

Most Read

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Whilst Millie Bobby Brown was serving on the red carpet however, some paparazzi got shouted at by her after she clapped back following their demand that she smiled. She’s gone viral for her response, where she shouted “Smile? You smile.”

The school of Chappell Roan has a new valedictorian student and I love to see it.

It’s not the first time Millie Bobby Brown has clashed with the press this year. Earlier in 2025, she bravely spoke out in a damning video calling out the Daily Mail and directly Matt Lucas after the publication and the Little Britain creator mocked her appearance and compared her unfavourably to Lucas’ Vicky Pollard character.

Stranger Things season five will finally drop on Netflix on November 26. The first batch of episodes, anyway. The second batch drops on Christmas Day – with the big finale releasing both on Netflix and in cinemas on New Year’s Eve. What a TIME ahead.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via David Fisher / Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Stranger Things
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Four Stranger Things characters not returning to season five, plus one surprising comeback

Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

This tense Millie Bobby Brown clip is resurfacing after alleged David Harbour lawsuit

Latest

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy