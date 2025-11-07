Four Stranger Things characters not returning to season five, plus one surprising comeback

1 hour ago

After nearly a decade in the Upside Down, Stranger Things is finally coming to an end. Netflix’s hit sci-fi show will wrap up with a fifth and final season — reportedly split into three separate drops — but not everyone from Hawkins will be returning for one last ride.

Since its 2016 debut, Stranger Things has turned its cast into global actors, who all went from small-town mystery solvers to Hollywood A-listers. Back in February 2022, creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed in an open letter that the show’s story was always meant to last “four to five seasons” — and that season five would mark the end.

“We are now hurtling toward our finale”, they teased.

So, who’s heading back to Hawkins for the final chapter — and who’s not making the trip?

Argyle (Eduardo Franco)

Sadly, Jonathan’s pizza-loving best friend is officially out. Eduardo Franco confirmed on The Steve Varley Show in January 2024 that he “never got a phone call” about returning. “So I think, yeah, I think that’s it,” he said. RIP to Surfer Boy Pizza’s finest.

Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo)

Despite being a favourite character (and Dustin’s long-distance genius girlfriend), Suzie won’t appear in season five. People had hoped to see her outside of her brief phone-call cameos — but sadly, no more “NeverEnding Story” duets this time.

Terry Ives (Aimee Mullins)

Eleven’s mum won’t be getting the closure fans hoped for either. It looks like Terry will remain in her catatonic state, meaning no final-season reunion for the Byers-Hopper-Hawkins gang.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn)

Sorry, Eddie truthers — he’s still dead, and definitely not returning to Stranger Things. “No, sadly, RIP. [Eddie is] fully under that ground,” Matt Duffer confirmed to Empire in October 2025. We’ll miss him shredding “Master of Puppets”, but Joseph Quinn’s been busy becoming a movie star anyway.

Mr. Clarke (Randy Havens)

He’s back, science nerds! Beloved Hawkins Middle School teacher Mr. Clarke, who last appeared in season three, will be returning to Stranger Things. The actor was spotted in a behind-the-scenes photo with Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) in full costume. It’s a perfect nod to the show’s season-one roots.

