Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Bridgerton season four has finally arrived, and The Ton is collectively losing its mind: With Benedict Bridgerton stepping into his long-awaited leading man era, all eyes are firmly on Luke Thompson, and, naturally, on who he might be dating in real life.

Luke plays the famously bohemian Bridgerton brother who finally finds love with Sophie Beckett (played by Yerin Ha) in season four, and the chemistry? Immaculate. Palpable. Dangerous to the emotionally vulnerable. But before anyone starts planning a real-life wedding for Luke and Yerin, let’s get one thing clear.

They are not together, as far as anyone knows.

Yes, they’re charming. Yes, the way Luke looks at her in interviews has sent us into a tailspin. But there’s no evidence they’re anything more than co-stars with excellent vibes.

However! Luke has been romantically linked to another Bridgerton cast member, and this one has people digging deep.

Is Luke Thompson dating Harriet Cains?

Luke is rumoured to be dating Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington in Bridgerton. The speculation first popped up in June 2024 when the Daily Mail claimed the pair were an item. Neither Luke nor Harriet have ever confirmed this, so it remains firmly in rumour territory.

Fuel was added to the fire when Harriet posted a photo of Luke on Instagram around the time Bridgerton season three was being promoted by other Luke, Luke Newton, aka Colin Bridgerton. Coincidence? Possibly.

Harriet’s real-life aesthetic is wildly different from Philippa Featherington’s, starting with the fact that she does not have bright red hair off-screen.

Luke Thompson is famously private

If you’re hoping for Instagram soft launches, you’re out of luck. Luke Thompson doesn’t have social media and has been very open about why.

“I feel it’s more of a choice than people make it out to be,” he told Country and Town House. “If you want to stay private, you can do it. It’s a trade-off, though.”

He’s also spoken candidly about avoiding social media for mental health reasons, explaining that it feeds into his “addictive behaviours” and affects his attention span. In short: Luke Thompson is not here for parasocial chaos.

What we know about Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson, 37, was born on July 4, 1988, in Southampton. He spent part of his childhood in France, growing up near Paris with British parents, his father an engineer and his mother a teacher. He’s reportedly one of three siblings.

He trained at the University of Bristol and later at RADA, graduating in 2013, before building a career rooted in theatre. Since 2020, he’s played Benedict Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton, and season four marks his first time as the show’s central romantic lead.

The season adapts Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman and gives Benedict a Cinderella-style romance with Sophie Beckett. Only four episodes have been released so far, with the remaining episodes dropping on 26th February, plenty of time for the internet to spiral further.

So… who is Luke Thompson dating?

The short answer: No one confirmed. The slightly longer answer: He’s been linked to Harriet Cains, but nothing has ever been made public, and Luke seems very committed to keeping it that way.

Which, honestly, is kind of hot.

