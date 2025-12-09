Exeter students: Here’s how to balance uni work and actually enjoy the Christmas holidays
Don’t ignore your deadlines during the most wonderful time of the year…
As the Christmas break approaches, managing your time productively during your first long break from uni can feel challenging.
Exams and deadlines are waiting after the holidays, so here are some ideas to help you balance your uni work while still enjoying the festive season.
Planning
Before you go home, it’s worth sitting down and planning what you’ll be doing at home, mainly workwise. Especially, before you leave the uni atmosphere and get distracted by your dog who you’ve not seen in months.
Being away from uni, your usual routine of classes and society events disappears, leaving you with a lot of time to do nothing. Creating a routine will not only help to get things done but to not feel overwhelmed. Establishing clear goals with clear priorities will make managing uni work at home a lot easier and help you use your time productively.
Keep in touch
Talking to people is the best way to not lose your mind. When you go home and re-connect with family and friends, spend time with them and discuss your plans for uni work.
Saying your plan out loud to people who are actually around can help to keep you accountable, making sure you get work done because they want to spend time with you. It can also help to curb any guilt you might feel for focusing on uni rather than family from time to time.
Don’t forget to talk to your uni friends too! They completely understand the stress of uni work, so motivate and support each other when it gets tough.
Stay positive
It’s very important you motivate yourself with positive and health motivations. Motivating yourself based on nerves or a fear of failure can result in burn out and definitely won’t help you to enjoy your Christmas holiday.
Working from a genuine desire to do well or enjoyment for your subject will help studying go faster and let you spend more time resting at home. To help with this, create a positive and motivating study space for yourself at home!
Get the candles you can’t light in your accom going or commandeer your kitchen table. Or instead, take a winder walk and discover some lovely local places to revise.
Take space for yourself
Taking care of yourself should always be the first priority. There’s no denying that uni can be incredibly stressful, so why not block off some days as non-uni days? A few days where you don’t touch your textbook or laptop and do any activity possible to take my mind off uni, allowing yourself to properly relax.
Maybe do a cosy Christmas craft, play a board game with your family or catch up with an old friend. Make sure that everyday you do something you want to do whether that’s something you do everyday at uni or never get to do.
Try to productively enjoy yourself and rest as much as you can within your schedule avoiding doomscrolling so you don’t feel like you’ve wasted your holiday!