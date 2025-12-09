Exeter students: Here’s how to balance uni work and actually enjoy the Christmas holidays

5 seconds ago

As the Christmas break approaches, managing your time productively during your first long break from uni can feel challenging.

Exams and deadlines are waiting after the holidays, so here are some ideas to help you balance your uni work while still enjoying the festive season.

Planning

Before you go home, it’s worth sitting down and planning what you’ll be doing at home, mainly workwise. Especially, before you leave the uni atmosphere and get distracted by your dog who you’ve not seen in months.

Being away from uni, your usual routine of classes and society events disappears, leaving you with a lot of time to do nothing. Creating a routine will not only help to get things done but to not feel overwhelmed. Establishing clear goals with clear priorities will make managing uni work at home a lot easier and help you use your time productively.

Keep in touch