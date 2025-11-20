The Tab
Race Across the World’s Harleymoon Kemp reveals her messy love life after ex had a secret family

She needed rescuing from another date

Suchismita Ghosh

With Celebrity Race Across The World back on screens, everyone is interested in the lives of its stars, and Harleymoon Kemp’s love life is one topic people keep returning to.

She might come from one of showbiz’s most famously devoted couples, but while Martin and Shirlie Kemp have been happily married since the late 1980s, Harleymoon’s own dating story has been far more complicated. Speaking openly in interviews, she’s described years of let-downs, surprises and situations that most people would never expect to face.

And now that she’s back on screens with her brother Roman for Celebrity Race Across The World, here’s a closer look at her “disastrous” love life and what she’s been through.

One of her exes had a hidden family

One of Harleymoon’s most shocking experiences came when she discovered a partner she’d been seeing wasn’t who he said he was. Speaking on the Suddenly Single podcast, she revealed, “No one’s ever done anything romantic for me. I can’t think of one thing! I’ve walked into some real disasters.”

She went on to explain that one man had been living a double life for the entire six months they were together. She said, “One even had a fake Instagram, a girlfriend and a kid.”

The truth only came out when she sensed something wasn’t right and did some digging on Instagram. After finding the other woman and realising they were both being misled, she decided to take action.

She said, “I actually messaged the girlfriend and I just said, ‘Look, this is really unfair, we’re both being taken for a ride, FYI.’ And then I blocked him.”

She needed rescuing from one of her dates

If that wasn’t enough chaos, Harleymoon also recalled a night out in Camden that went so badly she had to be helped out by bar staff. Speaking on Suddenly Single podcast, she said the date had been arranged by a friend. But things became awkward almost immediately.

While she didn’t share the gritty details, she described the whole evening as one of those moments where everything feels “off”, eventually leading staff to step in so she could leave safely.

This is what she actually wants in a partner

Even after years of unfortunate dating experiences, Harleymoon hasn’t become cynical. In fact, she says her parents’ strong marriage has heavily influenced her expectations.

She said that one of her biggest icks is someone who brags the moment they walk in, “The worst thing they can do is name drop. If my family heard me talking like that, they’d be embarrassed.”

Instead, she’s looking for someone grounded and authentic, “I want someone who is kind, not showing off the second they meet me.”

Harleymoon has often spoken warmly about the simple, everyday acts of affection she’s watched her parents share. Those are the things that have shaped what she hopes to find in her own relationship. She’s mentioned how the little gestures, the warmth and their teamwork have had a “strong influence” on her idea of love.

And what do Martin and Shirlie think?

As for her parents, they’re in no rush for Harleymoon or her brother Roman to settle down. Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Shirlie said, “I’m not bothered that they’re not married or have children. I think the world is a scary place. But if my kids get married, I want to be there.”

Martin added, “If it happened tomorrow, I would love it, absolutely love it. But I won’t be chasing them; if it happens, it happens. That’s their choice.”

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

