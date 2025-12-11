The Tab
Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler

How Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler met and their adorable love story

Tyler can remember the exact moment he fell in love with her

Hayley Soen

Race Across the World is coming to a dramatic end, and one of the couples backed to take the win is Molly and Tyler. To be honest, I’d be happy if any of the couples won, but I do love the journey these two have been on.

Molly and Tyler have embraced the Race Across the World journey for what it is. They’ve been down in the pits of the leaderboard, worked back up to the top, battled with unreliable public transport, and even had dodgy bellies in there for good measure.

So, you might be wondering more about them before the show. Here’s how Molly Rainford and Tyler West met, and the story of their relationship.

Molly and Tyler met in 2022, when they were both celebs on Strictly Come Dancing

Molly and Tyler first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, when they were both celebs on the show. Tyler was paired with Diane and they made it about halfway, and Molly was with Carlos and they reached the final.

Initially, when they met, Molly and Tyler were just friends. “Everyone thinks that we got together on the show, but we didn’t,” she told OK Magazine. “It kind of happened after but what’s so lovely is that we kind of built a little friendship.

“I think because it stems from such a cool friendship into something more, that’s what makes it so cool. He’s a good boy. I’m very lucky.”

Things turned romantic just after the Strictly tour, when he asked her on a date. Tyler revealed the moment he fell in love with Molly was during the Newcastle leg of the tour, because he started to realise that when she left, he missed her. I’m crying!!

They’re now engaged

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tyler West (@tylerwestt)

In 2024, Molly and Tyler moved in together. And since then, they’ve made the ultimate step. In August this year, Molly and Tyler revealed they have got engaged. “Found our forever,” they captioned the most vibey video, of Tyler down on one knee overlooking the sunset in Mykonos.

Molly posted a further photo from the magical moment, and said: “A short story🤍. Honestly can’t tell you how grateful we are for all of your kind messages and wishes. It means the world. Sending you all our love.”

Speaking on Lorraine, Tyler said he’d bought a ring for Molly just four months into their relationship, as he “knew this is my person”. They admitted there’s not much in the way of planning just yet, as things are still in the “vision board stage”. So, we’ll have to wait and see.

