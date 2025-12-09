Here are six canon events you’re bound to experience this year as an Exeter student

4 hours ago

You may think you’re original, but let me tell you – you’re just the same as everyone else. At Exeter uni, you’ll never have a unique experience.

So, buckle in and get ready for these canon events, because they really are a right of passage.

1. Falling down Forum Hill

With the New Year comes an enhanced risk of sliding your way down Forum Hill. Slick with rain or sleet, Forum Hill can get quite slippery, especially if you’re wearing unsuitable footwear.

Tip: As per my last article on winter fashion, buy yourself a practical pair of boots!

2. January deadline period

You’ll find the New Year brings new deadlines. While all through December you told yourself “it doesn’t count if it’s next year”, January first reminds you that you have two assignments due in, a number of exams, and reading for your new modules. You thought November was tough for burnout and mounting deadlines, but early January will have you wishing you started your assignments sooner.

Tip: Start your reading during the run-up to Christmas, and begin any assignments. Trust me, it’s a lifesaver.

3. Ruining your favourite drink

You’re probably going to drink way too much, too quickly, and live to regret it. It happens to the best of us, really. You’ll end up saying nonsense things like “you’ll never drink again” or “they should make drinking that much illegal”. Ultimately, however, you’ll end up heading back to spoons in a day or two.

Drink responsibly, or else live with short-term regret, a hangover, and an aversion to gin, vodka, or whatever your poison was.

Tip: Eat a decent, starchy meal before going out and drink a glass of water every two drinks or so. Stepping outside for a moment or two every hour or so is also a good way to see how drunk you are – fresh air makes you feel it more.

When you’re home, drink a litre of water, eat again if you can, and try to stay awake until you feel more sober. It’s the surest way to avoid a hangover, which is essentially withdrawal and dehydration. If you hydrate and sober up prior to bed, you’ll feel much better in the morning.

4. Looking for new student digs

Whether it’s the cost of rent, the two-mile hike to campus, or realising you’re now responsible for bills, it won’t be plain sailing.

Sometimes it comes down to deciding whether you’d rather have a mouldy kitchen or pay a premium for a nicer property. It ends up being a gamble either way… perhaps your house will have a mean landlord, or you’ll be pleasantly surprised with a friendly landlord who actually fixes the issues with the house within the week.

Tip: Unfurnished houses are a real gem, particularly those in other areas of the city. In my third and fourth years, I secured a newly renovated, unfurnished terrace in St Leonards. I bought a ton of cheap furniture from the Heart Foundation on Sidwell Street, which was pennies compared to the large sum of money I was saving every year while living in that house.

It was very snug (two up, two down) but it really was home. Christmas dinners hosted around my kitchen table, economic heating, and beautiful sash-windows. The long walk to uni each day was a happy trade-off, particularly because it was on a very quiet, residential street, which meant home was peaceful and not disturbed by other students.

5. An awkward fight with a flatmate (especially the second year curse)

You’ll get to a point where they’re sick of you not taking out the bin, and you’re sick of them not doing their washing up, and then you’ll both end up wishing you’d opted for a studio.

Your friendship might recover, or might not. Who knows, really? Anyway, good luck with that (you’re going to need it).

Tip: Live alone.

6. Going to class without a charger for your laptop

You better hope that someone in your class has the same laptop charger as you, or else you’ll have the embarrassment of trying to make one per cent of your battery last two hours.

Tip: It’s obvious, isn’t it? Always keep a spare charger in your bag!