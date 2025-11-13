The Tab

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

I’m actually so excited

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The final episodes of Dispatch were released a couple of days ago, and now there is hope for a season two of this viral choice-based game.

After eight weekly episodes, Dispatch, made by indie developers AdHoc, finished its run earlier this week. The game sold 1.5 million copies, way more than anyone could have anticipated. It’s also had a huge presence on gaming YouTube, with popular creators like JackSepticEye and MoistCritikal getting millions of views playing it.

It’s all over now, but there have already plenty of promise for a season two. In a statement given to Radio Times, AdHoc said: “We couldn’t have imagined such an incredible response to Dispatch and we appreciate the enthusiasm from fans.”

They continued: “While there’s nothing to announce regarding Dispatch two at this time, we definitely will have conversations inside the studio about what could come next.”

Outside of blanket statements, it’s already obvious that a season two is in conversation over at AdHoc Studios, and the developers are very interested.

Nick Horman, a co-founder of AdHoc told the Friends Per Second podcast: “We’re going to have to at least think about a season two. That was a question mark three weeks ago, so that’s great. It’s a very cool problem to have.”

via Steam

We can guess that Dispatch took one to two years to make, based off the initial game announcement date and it’s actual launch, so a new Dispatch game might come as soon as next year. With all the extra funding and pressure from fans, it’s not a far-fetched theory, and even the voice actors are on board.

“I hope that you and I get to do multiple seasons of this game. I hope we get to do more,” said Aaron Paul, voice of the main character Robert Robertson II in a conversation with MoistCritikal.

So while we don’t have a concrete date for a sequel of everyone’s current fave game, we do have plenty of green flags pointing that way.

via Steam

Oreoluwa Adeyoola
