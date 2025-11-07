The Tab
Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

It was the news even the most casual of gamers had been dreading: Rockstar has pushed back the release date of GTA VI again, with the delay taking the game’s release from the intended May 2026 back to mid November of 2026. This has been a huge blow to impatient people, me included, because by the time of release it will mean that the sequel has been hotly anticipated for just over 13 years. Massive. Whilst Rockstar shoot big and expect big results and the sales and the inevitable reception will likely be uproarious – the delay of GTA VI has seen an outpouring of drama from inside Rockstar which has included over 30 staff getting fired and protests outside the company’s office. Here’s what’s going down.

The initial statement of the delay from Rockstar devastated people

In a statement released yesterday, Rockstar stated “Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Last week, Rockstar fired over 30 employees on the grounds of gross misconduct

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

Last week, it was reported that over 30 employees had been sacked from Rockstar for allegedly leaking company secrets, and claimed it was nothing to do with the employees unionising. A Rockstar spokesperson stated to Bloomberg “Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”

This affected staff across Rockstar’s UK and Canada offices. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain called the sackings “one of the most blatant and ruthless acts of union busting in the history of the games industry.”

There have been protests now outside of Rockstar offices

Outside the Rockstar North offices in Edinburgh, protests had began as the sacked staff claim they were fired for exercising their right to organise a union.

Amid the drama surrounding the delay to GTA VI, Rockstar maintains that this isn’t the case, and says the staff were sacked due to gross misconduct regarding a private Discord chat between workers and the union.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

More on: Gaming GTA
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest
Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years