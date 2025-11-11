The Tab

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

It’s happening again!

Ellissa Bain

When the first Wicked movie came out last year, the press tour was producing memes left, right and centre. Now, it’s finally happened again with Wicked: For Good.

The second part comes out next week and Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the rest of the cast are currently doing premieres across the world. While they were in Paris for one of the premieres, a woman met the Elphaba actress and revealed she’s got her hat at home in a video that’s gone mega-viral on TikTok.

Here’s the backstory. Cynthia Erivo wore an iconic black velvet hat with feathers on to the London premiere of Wicked last year. She left it in the theatre and had no idea what happened to it, until now. It turns out, the woman called Clara picked it up because a cleaner was about to throw it away, and took it home.

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

“I found it when you left,” she told Cynthia in the now-viral TikTok video. “Yes, I have it. I have it in my house. Do you want to see it?”

Cynthia was in absolute shock. She said to the woman “Oh my god. For real? Are you joking?” before very seriously asking: “May I have it back, please?” Clara said she didn’t have the hat with her, but revealed she was going to the London premiere and agreed to give it to her then.

@claracrss

@Cynthia Erivo so glad you finally find out , ily girl 💚 #cynthiaerivo #wicked #elphaba

♬ original sound – gracie abrams

In the video, the woman even showed Cynthia a photo of the hat in her house just to prove she actually has it, and the actress shouted in absolute disbelief: “Oh my God! I thought it was gone forever. Oh my gosh! I love you.”

The clip has had more than 12.1 million views on TikTok and has gone super viral across Twitter and Instagram too, and it’s now become the next big Wicked meme. Move aside, holding space.

When the woman first tells Cynthia she’s got her hat she is in such shock that she steps back away from the camera and puts her hands out in front of her. The tiny moment has become the next big reaction meme, with people using it to react to certain situations with funny captions, like this.

And this. It can basically be used in any situation where you’re just too stunned to speak.

You can always rely on the Wicked press tours, and Cynthia Erivo’s very animated expressions, to provide some brilliant memes. This one’s already all over everyone’s feeds, and it looks like it’s going to be sticking around.

The London Wicked: For Good premiere has now been and gone, and I’m dying to know if Cynthia got her hat back.

