King’s College London ranked sixth university where students are most likely to stay healthy

2 days ago

King’s College London (KCL) has officially been ranked as the sixth university where students are most likely to stay healthy.

Data compiled by Chemist4U assessed 126 universities across the UK, with the new study looking at factors such as gym access, mental health support, diet, sleep and proximity to healthcare.

King’s did particularly well in its ranking of wellbeing services, which probably comes as no surprise since the uni has made significant efforts in recent years to improve student wellbeing. This has included offering free yoga and mindfulness sessions and expanding its mental health support network.

Across the other categories assessed, the university offers 38 indoor facilities and 172 sports activities, resulting in an overall score of 132.18.

In true London uni rivalry fashion, UCL still managed to beat us, ranking second with an overall score of 140.88. Of course they did. UCL students probably start the day with sunrise yoga and still have time to pack a salad for lunch.

However, out of the 126 universities assessed, it was ultimately the University of Oxford that took the top spot, scoring a staggering 313 in the sports and activities category and 64 for the number of parks.

But sixth place isn’t bad, especially for a uni where your daily workout is running between Waterloo, Guy’s and Denmark Hill, and with gyms on or near campus, it’s never been easier to find a way to get active.

So yes, we might rely on iced coffee and late-night study sessions in The Maughan library a little too much, but apparently King’s students are still one of the healthiest student populations in the country.

Sixth place? We’ll take it. Even if UCL smugly beat us to it.

