King’s College London ranked sixth university where students are most likely to stay healthy

UCL ranked four places higher than King’s

Prerna Puri | News

King’s College London (KCL) has officially been ranked as the sixth university where students are most likely to stay healthy.

Data compiled by Chemist4U assessed 126 universities across the UK, with the new study looking at factors such as gym access, mental health support, diet, sleep and proximity to healthcare.

King’s did particularly well in its ranking of wellbeing services, which probably comes as no surprise since the uni has made significant efforts in recent years to improve student wellbeing. This has included offering free yoga and mindfulness sessions and expanding its mental health support network.

Across the other categories assessed, the university offers 38 indoor facilities and 172 sports activities, resulting in an overall score of 132.18.

In true London uni rivalry fashion, UCL still managed to beat us, ranking second with an overall score of 140.88. Of course they did. UCL students probably start the day with sunrise yoga and still have time to pack a salad for lunch.

However, out of the 126 universities assessed, it was ultimately the University of Oxford that took the top spot, scoring a staggering 313 in the sports and activities category and 64 for the number of parks.

But sixth place isn’t bad, especially for a uni where your daily workout is running between Waterloo, Guy’s and Denmark Hill, and with gyms on or near campus, it’s never been easier to find a way to get active.

So yes, we might rely on iced coffee and late-night study sessions in The Maughan library a little too much, but apparently King’s students are still one of the healthiest student populations in the country.

Sixth place? We’ll take it. Even if UCL smugly beat us to it.

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

