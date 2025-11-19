Why you should become a college ambassador?

2 days ago

Term time at Cambridge is often chaotic and busy, which can make it difficult to decide what to dedicate your time to. However, for me, an unexpected highlight of my time at Cambridge has been working as a college ambassador.

Being an ambassador is not only a great way to make money during the term but also a role which is so much fun, so here is why you should become one too.

Flexible working opportunity

Trying to balance paid work alongside the busy Cambridge terms can be a real challenge for many students, mainly because it is generally not allowed.

That is why being a college ambassador is great, as it provides flexible working opportunities, allowing you to sign up for jobs when you have the time. The time commitment can range from a 30-minute tour to 9-5 shifts during events such as open days. This allows you to make money whilst balancing your workload!

Finding community

Being an ambassador can also be a way to connect with your college community. Having worked both open days this summer, I found myself working alongside many people I had never met before.

Now, walking around college, there are so many friendly faces I recognise from the open days. Getting to work alongside other students who are passionate about outreach is a really nice way to make friends and mix with new people.

Improving access to Cambridge

As someone who benefited from access and outreach schemes, I know how important and helpful they are. I am not sure I would have applied to Cambridge without them. Being an ambassador is a great way to contribute to making Cambridge a more accessible and diverse. By sharing your own experiences, you can make a real difference in encouraging a student to apply to Cambridge by demystifying the application process.

Good addition to the CV

Being a college ambassador comes with lots of valuable transferable skills, from public speaking to communication. Putting it on your CV is a great way to demonstrate your contribution to the university community. Many people go on to run for roles such as JCR access officer or apply for graduate jobs as SLOs (school liaison officers), so there are definitely career benefits to becoming an ambassador.

Fun

Most importantly, being an ambassador is so much fun! Being paid to do something I really enjoy is the biggest perk of the job. From giving tours to delivering workshops, working with young people is a really rewarding and enjoyable experience.

So even if you aren’t totally convinced, reach out to the access and outreach officer (or equivalent officer) at your college, and they can tell you more about how to get involved.