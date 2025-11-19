Right, what the hell is this Ice Spice SpongeBob song and why is it a massive meme right now?

2 days ago

Ice Spice has had quite the fall from grace, hasn’t she? From the 2023 It Girl making waves with PinkPantheress on Boy’s a Liar and getting tapped up by Taylor Swift for a big feature on the single version of Karma – she was truly at the pinnacle of being hot right now. Since then however, no one seems to be that arsed. She’s been on a downwards trajectory of credibility for a while – but we are at a new low right now. Rock bottom. Rock Bikini Bottom, to be precise. Ice Spice is all over my Twitter right now unfortunately because she has released a new original song in collaboration with SpongeBob Squarepants. No I’m not joking, and yes it is abysmal. So abysmal in fact that it’s become a massive meme in its own right.

It is unfortunately a very real venture

spongebob BIG GUY pants okay 🧽 pic.twitter.com/6W7ygZe07Y — ice spice (@icespicee_) November 14, 2025

In a now infamous tweet that simply said “SpongeBob BIG GUY pants okay” Ice Spice revealed her new single Big Guy for a new SpongeBob film. Which was good marketing to be fair because nobody before this horrid song became a meme even knew there was a new SpongeBob film occurring. In the immortal words of our lord and saviour Cynthia Erivo – I didn’t know that was happening. It’s apparently called The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for Squarepants.

The song is the usual Ice Spice nonsense but namedrops SpongeBob a few times. We also get to see a SpongeBob fishified version of Ice Spice which is as cursed as you may be thinking.

Everyone is horrified by it but the song is also lowkey becoming so bad it’s good type of vibes online. Not in my house, however. But in the immortal words of Tracy E Gilchrist: I’ve seen a couple posts.

One quite funny tweet reviewed this horror song as “There’s a certain witchcraft to ice spice songs.. every first listen on some of her songs I’m like this is the worst song ever, but then as I see it & hear it more I’m like waitttttt.” And I think that’s beautiful.

Let’s all just laugh at the fever dream of it all before it inevitably sinks down to the bikini bottom of obscurity depths once again.