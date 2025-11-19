The Tab
Ice Spice Spongebob song

Right, what the hell is this Ice Spice SpongeBob song and why is it a massive meme right now?

It’s a candidate for worst song ever put to record I fear

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Ice Spice has had quite the fall from grace, hasn’t she? From the 2023 It Girl making waves with PinkPantheress on Boy’s a Liar and getting tapped up by Taylor Swift for a big feature on the single version of Karma – she was truly at the pinnacle of being hot right now. Since then however, no one seems to be that arsed. She’s been on a downwards trajectory of credibility for a while – but we are at a new low right now. Rock bottom. Rock Bikini Bottom, to be precise. Ice Spice is all over my Twitter right now unfortunately because she has released a new original song in collaboration with SpongeBob Squarepants. No I’m not joking, and yes it is abysmal. So abysmal in fact that it’s become a massive meme in its own right.

It is unfortunately a very real venture

In a now infamous tweet that simply said “SpongeBob BIG GUY pants okay” Ice Spice revealed her new single Big Guy for a new SpongeBob film. Which was good marketing to be fair because nobody before this horrid song became a meme even knew there was a new SpongeBob film occurring. In the immortal words of our lord and saviour Cynthia Erivo – I didn’t know that was happening. It’s apparently called The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for Squarepants.

The song is the usual Ice Spice nonsense but namedrops SpongeBob a few times. We also get to see a SpongeBob fishified version of Ice Spice which is as cursed as you may be thinking.

Everyone is horrified by it but the song is also lowkey becoming so bad it’s good type of vibes online. Not in my house, however. But in the immortal words of Tracy E Gilchrist: I’ve seen a couple posts.

One quite funny tweet reviewed this horror song as “There’s a certain witchcraft to ice spice songs.. every first listen on some of her songs I’m like this is the worst song ever, but then as I see it & hear it more I’m like waitttttt.” And I think that’s beautiful.

Let’s all just laugh at the fever dream of it all before it inevitably sinks down to the bikini bottom of obscurity depths once again.

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

