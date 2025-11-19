The Tab

What the hell is that weird laughing baby meme that’s all over TikTok right now?!

It’s literally everywhere

Ellissa Bain | Trends

There’s a new laughing baby meme that’s taken over TikTok this month and if you’re here, that means you’ve already had to endure the stupidly annoying video. It’s become the latest new reaction meme that people are using in all kinds of scenarios, but what the hell is it? And where does it even come from? Here’s a full explainer.

This laughing baby meme has gone super viral on TikTok

Known as the “laughing baby meme” or “baby holding laugh meme,” it’s an AI video of a baby with its hand over its mouth as it tries to hold in a laugh. The whole thing has a blue tinge to it, and it’s a strange alien baby that doesn’t actually look real.

So, where does it come from? Well, the video was seemingly first uploaded by an Instagram account called @daily_upl on 6th November, alongside a waffly caption written in Chinese. The baby is singing along to a Chinese song called Sweet Love.

However, this isn’t the original version. The baby has been edited onto another clip that was posted by a Chinese influencer called Xiucai. He sang along to the song and posted the video online, and the baby has since been edited on top of his face.

Are you keeping up? The original baby video didn’t have the blue tinge, either. That edit was comes from an Instagram account called @gazevfx, and this is the version that’s now going viral.

So, as with all stupid memes, the baby video doesn’t have a great backstory. It’s basically a super random video that went viral online for no reason other than it’s slightly funny.

Now, people are using it to react to funny scenarios. One viral video with the laughing baby meme says: “How people be looking at you when you get a new hair style.”

“How he be moving when you still have food on your plate,” one more says. Another day, another stupid meme.

Featured image by: @gazevfx/Instagram 

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder

