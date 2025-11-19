What the hell is that weird laughing baby meme that’s all over TikTok right now?!

2 days ago

There’s a new laughing baby meme that’s taken over TikTok this month and if you’re here, that means you’ve already had to endure the stupidly annoying video. It’s become the latest new reaction meme that people are using in all kinds of scenarios, but what the hell is it? And where does it even come from? Here’s a full explainer.

This laughing baby meme has gone super viral on TikTok

Known as the “laughing baby meme” or “baby holding laugh meme,” it’s an AI video of a baby with its hand over its mouth as it tries to hold in a laugh. The whole thing has a blue tinge to it, and it’s a strange alien baby that doesn’t actually look real.

So, where does it come from? Well, the video was seemingly first uploaded by an Instagram account called @daily_upl on 6th November, alongside a waffly caption written in Chinese. The baby is singing along to a Chinese song called Sweet Love.

However, this isn’t the original version. The baby has been edited onto another clip that was posted by a Chinese influencer called Xiucai. He sang along to the song and posted the video online, and the baby has since been edited on top of his face.

Original meme of the viral post up clips like the baby and cats pic.twitter.com/q0JoTdDiWx — ARDA 🥀 (@koningarda) November 19, 2025

Are you keeping up? The original baby video didn’t have the blue tinge, either. That edit was comes from an Instagram account called @gazevfx, and this is the version that’s now going viral.

So, as with all stupid memes, the baby video doesn’t have a great backstory. It’s basically a super random video that went viral online for no reason other than it’s slightly funny.

Now, people are using it to react to funny scenarios. One viral video with the laughing baby meme says: “How people be looking at you when you get a new hair style.”

“How he be moving when you still have food on your plate,” one more says. Another day, another stupid meme.