Two King’s College London alumni recognised in Study UK Alumni Awards 2025

They were honoured for developing their respective fields of study

Sophie Guzminova | News

Two King’s College London (KCL) alumni have been recognised in this year’s Study UK Alumni Awards.

The annual awards, which aim to celebrate the impactful influence of international graduates from UK universities, received over 1,300 applications from over 100 countries.

Two of the 28 finalists were KCL alumni, with one of them being announced as a global winner, KCL reports.

Enchia Tsai, who recently completed a masters in psychology and neuroscience at King’s, was named the global winner in the business and innovation category.

Since graduating, Enchia has co-founded Bended Biomedical, a biotechnology startup focusing on psychobiotics, which are a natural intervention that targets the gut-brain axis.

The goal of this project is to support individuals with neurological or mental-health challenges, including those who are neurodivergent.

She also sits on the board for Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation, an organisation that advocates for gender equity and aims to support survivors of domestic and online sexual violence.

Her prize includes an invitation to visit the UK and come back to London in early 2026 for professional networking and further collaborations with experts in the field as well as other winners.

The second KCL alumni to be recognised was Dr. M Tasdik Hasan, who was selected as a global finalist in the science and sustainability category this year.

Tasdik graduated in 2018 with an msc in global mental health. His work largely explores the mental health needs of underserved communities including refugees, people with disabilities such as the deaf community and more.

Since graduation, he has published over 110 peer-reviewed papers and led multiple funded research projects.

In awarding him finalist status, the Study UK team recognised his immense and continued impact in the field of science and sustainability.

Speaking on his achievement, Tasdik said: “This award is a celebration of the transformative power of education, the resilience of dreams, and the impact of science in shaping a better world.”

Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

Joseph O'Keeffe

The Durham Tab spoke to the men who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

May Thomson

The Durham Tab spoke to the women who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Review: Operation Market Garden

Madeleine Wood

A moving familial tribute that captured audience attention and did not release it

Over 500 women awarded honorary degrees 60 years after studying physical education

Maryam Ali

Sheffield Hallam University gave the awards to alumni of Lady Mabel College

Dear silly fresh, these are the 12 canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

They are all pretty inevitable

Leeds Uni Grad earns Purple Plaque of recognition for pioneering female entrepreneurs

Lora Janjic

The University of Leeds revealed its first purple plaque honouring inspiring UK Women in Innovation Award winner.

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

