ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

Claudia Cox

While hyping up her real estate credentials, the new Selling The OC agent Ashtyn Zerboni claimed to have had no fewer than eight different jobs in the past. Naturally, I’m now desperate to know what’s on her CV.

She said during episode two of Selling The OC: “I would definitely say that I’m very multi-faceted. I’ve really just gone through jobs and careers like candy. I’ve done everything from modelling, photography, professional makeup, nursing, serving. And when that didn’t make enough money, I decided to become a real estate agent.”

Promo materials for Selling The OC also say Ashtyn used to be an actor, and her profile on The Oppenheim Group website bigs up her experience as a “socialite”. Altogether, that’s eight different careers before the age of 29. So, here’s an extensive investigation into all eight of Ashtyn’s supposed jobs before Selling The OC.

1) Modelling

Ashtyn began modelling in her teens. When she was a sophomore in high school, she was scouted in the mall. Her first gig was for an orthodontics brochure.

She was on the front cover of Central Valley magazine in 2014, when she was just 17. Ashtyn was in an ad for Sephora lipstick in 2020, and a music video for a Los Angelos band called WYO in 2020.

Ashtyn in the midst of listing her previous jobs

Ashtyn in the midst of listing her previous jobs
(Image via Netflix)

2) Photography

She started a separate photography Instagram account in 2018. Most shots are of other models and influencers.

3) Professional makeup

Ashtyn does not appear to have ever worked full-time as a makeup artist. Her old modelling portfolio says she has “side jobs as a personal stylist”. She seems to have done the makeup looks for lots of the models she’s photographed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashtyn Zerboni (@ashtyyn)

4) Nursing

I have scoured the internet, and cannot find a single detail about Ashtyn doing “nursing”.

She did do an internship in biomedical research at University of California San Fransisco (UCSF) while she was in high school, and she has a degree in biological sciences (although I can’t work out which college this is from).

5) Serving

Ashtyn used to work in “nightlife” in San Diego. In March 2024, she was still working at a San Diego nightclub called Sidebar. Apparently she modelled in their ads, then was offered a job. She said on the  Stay Classy podcast: “I never really wanted to be in bottle service, but this is such an amazing place and I love the environment. I love the money.”

6) Real estate

Ashtyn at the office, busy gossiping

Ashtyn at the office, busy gossiping
(Image via Netflix)

Yes, she is a legit real estate agent – but hasn’t been one for long. She received her salesperson licence in November 2023, under the name Ashten Nicole Johnson. She worked at Premier West Realty – which is owned by her husband – for about a month before joining The Oppenheim Group.

7) Acting

Her old portfolio says she was an “actress at the Tower Theatre and Roger Rockas dinner theatre”. Apparently Ashtyn also did voice overs, piano and singing. Her portfolio did not go into any further detail about what roles she actually had.

8) Socialite

Well, do you need any qualifications to call yourself a socialite?

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Claudia Cox
