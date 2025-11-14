The Tab

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

If you’ve been glued to Maxton Hall the way the rest of us have, no judgment, because same. A new episode of season two dropped today, and I’m already counting down the minutes to see what happens in Ruby and James’ story next.

But as season two continues to toy with our emotional stability (in the best possible way), there’s one question on everyone’s mind: Is season three actually happening?

So, is there going to be a Maxton Hall season three?

@primevideouk

#maxtonhall calling… season 3 is happening. 🩷 #maxtonhallonprime #damianhardung #harrietherbigmatten #booktok

♬ original sound – Prime Video UKIE – Prime Video UKIE

Yes, and thankfully, it’s been official for a while now. The show was renewed for a third season even before season two premiered. Harriet Herbig-Matten actually FaceTimed Damian Hardung with the news, posting the moment on TikTok and telling him, “You won’t believe what just arrived… Maxton Hall is coming back for season three!”

So season three is confirmed, filmed, and very much on its way.

What will happen in Maxton Hall season three?

Maxton Hall season three Ruby James story

via Amazon Prime

Season three is based on Save Us, the final book in Mona Kasten’s trilogy. And according to Amazon’s book description, things get even more intense for Ruby and James.

After that shocking ending of book two, the story picks up with Ruby’s worst fear becoming reality, suddenly her Oxford dreams, the ones she’s worked for her entire life, are slipping out of reach. And the hardest part is that everything points to James being responsible, despite everything they’ve been through.

Most Read

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

The book description explains, “Ruby is in shock: Her worst nightmare has come true, and now Oxford and all her dreams that finally seemed within reach are at risk. Worst of all, everything points to James as the one responsible… After an explosive fight between the two, they discover a terrible truth. Together, Ruby fights to graduate, as James tries to clear her name at school. But that means once again James must challenge his father and his expectations for him… Ruby and James must ask themselves if the worlds they live in are perhaps too different after all, or if they can finally find a way back to each other.”

So yes, it’s emotional. It’s messy. And it’s very, very Ruby-and-James.

Will there be a season four?

Maxton Hall season three Ruby James story

via Amazon Prime

Sadly, no. Season three is officially the end. Prime Video Germany’s Christoph Schneider confirmed to Deadline that the show was always planned as a three-season story, matching Mona Kasten’s three books. Harriet also hinted at the ending in her announcement video, calling it “one last time back to school.”

So season three will be the final chapter for Ruby and James.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Book TV Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Regretting You Book movie ending changes

Exactly how the Regretting You movie ending changes from Colleen Hoover’s original book

Summer I Turned Pretty season four

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains exactly why there won’t be a season four

Latest

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually