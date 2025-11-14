Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

31 mins ago

If you’ve been glued to Maxton Hall the way the rest of us have, no judgment, because same. A new episode of season two dropped today, and I’m already counting down the minutes to see what happens in Ruby and James’ story next.

But as season two continues to toy with our emotional stability (in the best possible way), there’s one question on everyone’s mind: Is season three actually happening?

So, is there going to be a Maxton Hall season three?

Yes, and thankfully, it’s been official for a while now. The show was renewed for a third season even before season two premiered. Harriet Herbig-Matten actually FaceTimed Damian Hardung with the news, posting the moment on TikTok and telling him, “You won’t believe what just arrived… Maxton Hall is coming back for season three!”

So season three is confirmed, filmed, and very much on its way.

What will happen in Maxton Hall season three?

Season three is based on Save Us, the final book in Mona Kasten’s trilogy. And according to Amazon’s book description, things get even more intense for Ruby and James.

After that shocking ending of book two, the story picks up with Ruby’s worst fear becoming reality, suddenly her Oxford dreams, the ones she’s worked for her entire life, are slipping out of reach. And the hardest part is that everything points to James being responsible, despite everything they’ve been through.

The book description explains, “Ruby is in shock: Her worst nightmare has come true, and now Oxford and all her dreams that finally seemed within reach are at risk. Worst of all, everything points to James as the one responsible… After an explosive fight between the two, they discover a terrible truth. Together, Ruby fights to graduate, as James tries to clear her name at school. But that means once again James must challenge his father and his expectations for him… Ruby and James must ask themselves if the worlds they live in are perhaps too different after all, or if they can finally find a way back to each other.”

So yes, it’s emotional. It’s messy. And it’s very, very Ruby-and-James.

Will there be a season four?

Sadly, no. Season three is officially the end. Prime Video Germany’s Christoph Schneider confirmed to Deadline that the show was always planned as a three-season story, matching Mona Kasten’s three books. Harriet also hinted at the ending in her announcement video, calling it “one last time back to school.”

So season three will be the final chapter for Ruby and James.

