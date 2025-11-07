Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

4 hours ago

Maxton Hall season two is finally here! While the first three episodes were released today on Prime Video, the rest will drop every Friday. If season one left you crying into your popcorn, get ready, because season two is all about angst, heartbreak, and, of course, Ruby and James.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is about Ruby Bell, a student at the elite Maxton Hall school, and her complicated relationship with James Beaufort. It follows their lives at school, the challenges they face with friends and family, and the ups and downs of their romance.

The show is based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling trilogy, and season two is expected to adapt the second book, Save You. And if you’re anything like me, you can’t wait for the ending.

So, what happens in the second Maxton Hall book?

At the end of the first book, James cheats on Ruby, and the second book opens with Ruby being miserable and taking time off school. She eventually visits James after learning about his mother’s passing. He apologises, but Ruby leaves anyway.

Over the next few weeks, Ruby helps her pregnant friend Lydia, celebrates New Year’s with her family, and slowly starts to move forward. Meanwhile, James is determined to prove himself, through actions, not just words. He helps organise a charity gala, secures a speaker Ruby admires, and makes small, meaningful gestures. Slowly, Ruby begins to see that he is serious about her.

And after weeks of longing, Ruby and James finally confront their feelings.

So, what happens at the end?

The book ends with a Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed ball. James and Ruby share their first proper dinner date, a steamy kiss, and fall asleep together. But happiness doesn’t last long in their world as someone sends photos to the school that make Ruby look bad. She is called to the headmaster’s office and expelled. *Gasp*

Maxton Hall season two is expected to follow the second book. And I’m excited and scared to see how everything unfolds on screen.

