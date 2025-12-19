All the smutty pics and clips from Bonnie Blue’s dirty Bali adventure, where she was arrested

2 hours ago

Bonnie Blue is now back in the UK and filming videos after she was deported from Bali, Indonesia, for being, well, Bonnie Blue.

The notorious former OnlyFans star was unable to make it to Schoolies in Australia this year, on account of her previous behaviour, so she headed to Bali for the international leg of her Bang Bus tour. Following a report from an expat, local police raided the studio where they found her filming a game show video. The winner got to sleep with her.

Alongside 19 outfits labelled “Bonnie Blue school”, the police confiscated the Bang Bus itself, lubricant, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras, and two sheets of Viagra pills. They also searched her devices, finding a self-pleasuring video which she claimed to have filmed in Spain for personal use.

While she was at first facing 15 years behind bars and a hefty fine, the court ruled that she would be deported and banned from entering the country for 10 years. The fine was reduced to just about £9, with Bonnie touching down in the UK last Friday.

With Bonnie Blue’s legal troubles now squarely behind her (for now), here’s all the evidence of the trip.

She was obviously spotted all around Bali

Much like the Bang Bus tour here in the UK, Bonnie drove around Bali in an Indonesian version of the notorious vehicle. Unfortunately, it was that very same vehicle that inevitably landed her in the slammer.

Tourists loved her, the locals not so much

@schoolies69 Bali Schoolies 2025 is about to get a lot better 😂 ♬ original sound – Schoolies

Bonnie was carrying around hordes of thirsty tourists on the back of the Bang Bus, but apparently, locals in Bali were not pleased by her presence. It’s part of the reason the person who snitched on her decided to do so.

More criminals should do GRWMs before trial

I need an entire YouTube channel dedicated to get ready with me’s from various criminals. Bonnie’s was fairly standard, but imagine Luigi Mangione’s, Diddy’s, or even Gwyneth Paltrow’s before her ski accident trial. Iconic.

It quickly became an international incident

@7newsadelaide JUST IN: Adult star Bonnie Blue has agreed to pay a $20 fine after a Bali court gave her the option of the penalty or spending a month in prison for breaching local traffic rules. ♬ original sound – 7NEWSAdelaide – 7NEWSAdelaide

Initially, the news of Bonnie Blue’s arrest was broken by 9News in Australia. Soon enough, it was being covered across the globe. Local outlets even got footage from down on the ground.

Her last meal before being deported was very Western

Bali is a beautiful province in Indonesia with its own culture, food, and customs, most of which Bonnie broke. You’d think that before you got deported, you’d be eating stuff you couldn’t get in the UK, but Bonnie opted for what looked like a plain old cheese and tomato pizza. She joked it was “better than jail food.”

This was the video she was making before the arrest

If there’s one thing our Bonnie Blue knows how to do, it’s maximise the content from a viral story. After her arrest, she dropped the video she was filming before being taken in by the police in Bali.

This video was taken MINUTES before the police came

Just a few moments before police stormed the rented studio in Bali, Bonnie was chowing down on some teriyaki chicken.

“If I’d of known, I’d of eaten more,” she said in the caption.

The mandatory Maccies breakfast before the embassy

Food is fuel, and you’re going to need fuel whilst dealing with immigration and customs.

After the arrest, she posted some pretty obscene things on Twitter

As she was being investigated by the police, Bonnie somehow found the time to post clips from her infamous prison scene on Twitter. The timing was just too perfect, if not a bit on the nose.

She really can’t help herself

Next up in the never-ending carousel of Bonnie Blue content is another embassy video. She just couldn’t help herself, though, telling TikTok that she was going to take the embassy officials back to her hotel. That 10-year ban from Indonesia is definitely going up.

Turns out there were rules in Bali

In this clip, which was taken before the arrest, Bonnie confessed there were “f*ck all rules in Bali” so she could drive without a license. As it turns out, there are rules in Bali – who could’ve guessed?

This guy was arrested with Bonnie Blue

When Bonnie was arrested, she was taken into custody with over a dozen men she was filming a gameshow-style video with. Among them was Julian Woods, a comedian from Australia who had ventured to Bali to film content with the infamous OnlyFans star.

He’s promised an extensive vlog on his brush with the law, so keep your eyes peeled.

So many fans

Imagine returning home from Schoolies and telling your girlfriend, “Hey, I met Bonnie Blue and got a picture, wanna see?”

She’s now filming content outside of the embassy

@bonniebluedaily_ Let me show you exactly how I got those charges in Bali dropped ♬ original sound – bonnie

The architecture is definitely giving London, but Bonnie has been filming content outside of the embassy with balaclava-clad men. She’s consistent, I’ll give her that.

This one is even worse

@bonniebluedaily_ Let me show you exactly how I got those charges in Bali dropped ♬ original sound – bonnie

Here’s the cherry on top. I’m not describing the video. I refuse to.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue