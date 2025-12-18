Oh god, Bonnie Blue has shared a ‘message for young girls’ and I don’t know what to think

2 hours ago

After months of people arguing that she’s an abysmal role model for young girls, which she never actually claimed to be, Bonnie Blue has shared a message that could actually change perceptions of her. Omg, is Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue in her redemption arc?

From op-eds in The Guardian and The Telegraph, to proboably thousands of people online, Bonnie Blue has long weathered criticism for literally breathing. Granted, she says and does some pretty abhorrent stuff, but it’s not like she’s out there giving TED Talks on feminism or touring schools to teach about reproductive health. She is what she is: A ragebaiter whose business model is as genius as it is evil.

Though she’s defended herself a number of times, which usually makes it worse, in a new interview circling TikTok, Bonnie was shockingly wholesome. Appearing on the CleanHeartedKid TikTok page, Bonnie shared a message to her younger self and other young girls.

“Don’t care what people think about you,” she said. “Genuinely, no matter what age you are, people are going to judge you. Just do what you want to do. I think for young girls, and for me when I was younger, I was so focused on what people thought of me that I didn’t do what I wanted to do in life.”

Bonnie “luckily” managed to change that at a young age, but for most people, “they end up in a care home and think ‘Gosh, how did I waste so many years?'”

“You copy other people. Like most people get married and have kids, because everyone around them is, but it’s not necessarily what they want to do,” she added.

The message for young girls isn’t the only thing Bonnie Blue said

Earlier in the interview, there was another Bonnie Blue moment where Tia Billinger broke through the succubus inhabiting her body.

When she was asked what her favourite childhood memory was, I was half expecting something gross, but she surprised me. She said it was listening to her grandad “blasting out songs” and cooking dinner.

Prison has changed Bonnie Blue.

Oh, never mind, I just remembered she’s thrown her weight behind Reform UK. Redemption arc over.

