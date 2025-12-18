The Tab
Bonnie Blue

Oh god, Bonnie Blue has shared a ‘message for young girls’ and I don’t know what to think

In actual shock rn

Kieran Galpin | Trends

After months of people arguing that she’s an abysmal role model for young girls, which she never actually claimed to be, Bonnie Blue has shared a message that could actually change perceptions of her. Omg, is Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue in her redemption arc?

From op-eds in The Guardian and The Telegraph, to proboably thousands of people online, Bonnie Blue has long weathered criticism for literally breathing. Granted, she says and does some pretty abhorrent stuff, but it’s not like she’s out there giving TED Talks on feminism or touring schools to teach about reproductive health. She is what she is: A ragebaiter whose business model is as genius as it is evil.

Though she’s defended herself a number of times, which usually makes it worse, in a new interview circling TikTok, Bonnie was shockingly wholesome. Appearing on the CleanHeartedKid TikTok page, Bonnie shared a message to her younger self and other young girls.

“Don’t care what people think about you,” she said. “Genuinely, no matter what age you are, people are going to judge you. Just do what you want to do. I think for young girls, and for me when I was younger, I was so focused on what people thought of me that I didn’t do what I wanted to do in life.”

Bonnie “luckily” managed to change that at a young age, but for most people, “they end up in a care home and think ‘Gosh, how did I waste so many years?'”

“You copy other people. Like most people get married and have kids, because everyone around them is, but it’s not necessarily what they want to do,” she added.

The message for young girls isn’t the only thing Bonnie Blue said

Earlier in the interview, there was another Bonnie Blue moment where Tia Billinger broke through the succubus inhabiting her body.

When she was asked what her favourite childhood memory was, I was half expecting something gross, but she surprised me. She said it was listening to her grandad “blasting out songs” and cooking dinner.

Prison has changed Bonnie Blue.

Oh, never mind, I just remembered she’s thrown her weight behind Reform UK. Redemption arc over.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/CleanHeartedKid

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

Hannah Gross

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

Kieran Galpin

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Ellissa Bain

They vary quite a bit

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Hayley Soen

I’m getting Ed Gein flashbacks

Bebe Rexha baby daddy

Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Her list of requirements is very specifc

Eating with Tod’s Christmas market is being absolutely rinsed, and it’s about time

Hebe Hancock

No seats and £13 burgers?!

The Duffer Brothers just revealed the actual ending of Stranger Things and I’m scared

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good for Steve

Plans for Grade II listed building to become Nottingham student flats

Ellamaria Viscomi

Plans to convert a historic building into student accommodations have been recommended for approval

Emily in Paris Camille returning season five

Camille won’t be back in Emily in Paris season five, so here’s the real reason she left the show

Suchismita Ghosh

She confirmed her exit on Instagram

