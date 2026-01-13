Um, OnlyFans twins reveal the bizarre reason they want to share a boyfriend – it’s so weird

3 hours ago

April and Amelia Maddison, identical OnlyFans twin sisters, have opened up about something most people would find absolutely shocking: They want to share a boyfriend and live together as a “throuple.”

Why do the twins want to share a boyfriend?

The 21-year-old Maddison twins, who are already viral for their spicy OnlyFans content, explained to news.com.au that sharing a partner isn’t about jealousy or convenience, it’s about their closeness.

“We both find the same type of guy attractive and look for the same things in a boyfriend,” April said. “People say that twins being into the same person is a kink, but for us it just comes naturally.”

Amelia added, “When either of us had a boyfriend in the past, we found he initially liked dating a twin, but then quickly became jealous because we spent so much time together. We realised it would be easier if just one of us had a partner, and we could all hang out together as a trio.”

The sisters are clear that this arrangement wouldn’t work with just anyone. “It would take a special kind of someone,” April said. “Tall, muscular, tatted, and handsome. But above all, kind and funny.”

Even when it comes to intimacy, the sisters have set boundaries. “Our boyfriend will only ever engage with us one at a time,” April explained. “Maybe half a week in one bed, and the next half in the other. It’s about keeping things comfortable for everyone.”

‘Sometimes it will just be the two of us’

While the twins have reportedly earned over $8 million through OnlyFans, they insist financial benefits have nothing to do with wanting a shared boyfriend.

“To be honest, many couples are together for financial reasons, but we don’t need that,” April said. “We just want someone who fits into our lives, who’s okay with us being twins first, and spending time with all three of us together.”

Amelia added, “It won’t always be about him. Sometimes it will just be the two of us, as sisters. We can’t imagine ever being jealous of each other. It’s just not how we operate.”

They are completely unapologetic about their lifestyle choice. “People tend to judge what they don’t understand,” Amelia said. “But this suits us. If everyone is happy and no one is being hurt, nobody else’s opinions matter.”