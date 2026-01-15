The Tab
Dream twins

‘Why not?’: These gay twins literally do *everything* on OnlyFans, and now my eyes are bleeding

They’re also boyfriends, obvs

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Twins on OnlyFans have become a big thing in recent weeks, and while most sets tend to keep within the confines of both moral and literal laws, the Dream Twins have said hold my jockstrap – they do everything.

With millions of followers, the CzechGayTwins are undoubtedly the most famous twins on OnlyFans right now. They collab with the biggest names in adult entertainment, all while teasing how close their relationship really is.

“In Germany, everything is legal,” they said in one interview, responding to a question about their limits as biological siblings.

While the CzechGayTwins like to hint and nod at the content behind their paywall, the Dream Twins lay out their dirty deeds for the world to see.

Who are the Dream Twins on OnlyFans?

The Dream Twins, real names Adrian and Denis, claim to be biological siblings, but they’re not identical. Both of the twins identify as Starseeds, a new age belief that centres around souls being from other planets. Most Starseeds believe they were sent to Earth with a purpose, but that purpose tends to differ between each person.

Denis, who also goes by Librelula, is a psychotherapist who uses Starseed beliefs to help people spiritually. His brother/boyfriend, Adrian, who also goes by Neptune, is a photographer.

Their joint page boasts 36k followers on Instagram, with their individual pages sitting around the 3k mark. Over on Twitter, where – for lack of a better way of putting it – they actually post s*x videos, the twins have nearly 600k followers.

Okay, so are they actually twins?

This question is a topic of contention because, unlike the other gay OnlyFans twins, there are publicly available videos of them doing the literal deed. People assume they have to be faking it, because why wouldn’t they lock their morally questionable content behind a paywall? Why subject themselves to backlash?

That being said, the Dream Twins have been outright asked if they’re related. They always respond with a yes, pointing out that they’re twins. Again, the lack of shame would suggest they’re not lying.

“Are you two actual brothers, like blood?” one person questioned, to which they responded, “We are twins.”

When someone asked them why they’re making out if they’re brothers, they simply replied: “Why not?”

In Spain, which is where the boys live, inc*st has been decriminalised since 1978. There are a bunch of regulations around it, but *technically* they’re not doing anything illegal.

I know love is love, but having a hard time with this one.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: The Dream Twins/Instagram

More on: LGBTQ+ OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Dad and son keep filming OnlyFans content in public, and the videos are beyond strange

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Latest
the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED