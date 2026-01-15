‘Why not?’: These gay twins literally do *everything* on OnlyFans, and now my eyes are bleeding

3 hours ago

Twins on OnlyFans have become a big thing in recent weeks, and while most sets tend to keep within the confines of both moral and literal laws, the Dream Twins have said hold my jockstrap – they do everything.

With millions of followers, the CzechGayTwins are undoubtedly the most famous twins on OnlyFans right now. They collab with the biggest names in adult entertainment, all while teasing how close their relationship really is.

“In Germany, everything is legal,” they said in one interview, responding to a question about their limits as biological siblings.

While the CzechGayTwins like to hint and nod at the content behind their paywall, the Dream Twins lay out their dirty deeds for the world to see.

Who are the Dream Twins on OnlyFans?

The Dream Twins, real names Adrian and Denis, claim to be biological siblings, but they’re not identical. Both of the twins identify as Starseeds, a new age belief that centres around souls being from other planets. Most Starseeds believe they were sent to Earth with a purpose, but that purpose tends to differ between each person.

Denis, who also goes by Librelula, is a psychotherapist who uses Starseed beliefs to help people spiritually. His brother/boyfriend, Adrian, who also goes by Neptune, is a photographer.

Their joint page boasts 36k followers on Instagram, with their individual pages sitting around the 3k mark. Over on Twitter, where – for lack of a better way of putting it – they actually post s*x videos, the twins have nearly 600k followers.

Okay, so are they actually twins?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian // Denis (@dream.twins.x)

This question is a topic of contention because, unlike the other gay OnlyFans twins, there are publicly available videos of them doing the literal deed. People assume they have to be faking it, because why wouldn’t they lock their morally questionable content behind a paywall? Why subject themselves to backlash?

That being said, the Dream Twins have been outright asked if they’re related. They always respond with a yes, pointing out that they’re twins. Again, the lack of shame would suggest they’re not lying.

“Are you two actual brothers, like blood?” one person questioned, to which they responded, “We are twins.”

When someone asked them why they’re making out if they’re brothers, they simply replied: “Why not?”

In Spain, which is where the boys live, inc*st has been decriminalised since 1978. There are a bunch of regulations around it, but *technically* they’re not doing anything illegal.

I know love is love, but having a hard time with this one.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: The Dream Twins/Instagram