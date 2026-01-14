I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

2 hours ago

A woman has spoken out about swapping her good job in the US Navy to become a pornstar, but it hasn’t ended very well for her.

Addyson James, 43, served in the Navy for five years in total and spent three of those years as an aircraft logistic specialist. She joined in 1998 and was based at the UK-US military base, Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean.

She used to write messages in chalk on bombs which were about to be dropped in Afghanistan, but gave it all up to be a pornstar instead.

In an interview with The Sun, she said: “When I got into the Navy, all of a sudden, there were thousands of people, men were flocking to me, and it’s something I’ve never experienced. So I took advantage of that and had a lot of sex with a lot of people, and it was really fun.”

At one point, she claims she had sex with someone inside a plane at the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

“When I was on the USS Nimitz, and I don’t know how we pulled it off to this day, there was a plane in the hangar and it had the engines removed. So it was just a big open barrel and I had sex with someone in there, in the engine. To this day I don’t know how we didn’t get caught. We took a big risk there but that’s part of the fun.”

The 43-year-old from Canada quit the Navy in 2003 and started working as an aesthetician. She was then approached to do porn, and jumped at the ide.a

“While I was in the Navy I always loved to do photoshoots. When I was in California, I shot with some photographers just for my own thing and I remember saying when I was younger, one day I’m going to be in Playboy. I became a swinger 15 years ago, so I was pretty open sexually,” she said.

“Then three years ago, I was approached by a company about doing porn and I was never afraid of porn. I hesitated a little bit because I wasn’t sure if I was ready to be on the internet and what that might do to my current career of being an aesthetician.”

After being asked a few times, she decided she was ready to start doing porn. However, it didn’t end very well. Filming adult videos didn’t pay the big bucks she’d hoped, and James is now homeless. She started working at Sheri’s Ranch, a legal brothel just outside of Las Vegas, to get more money, and lives there.

“I don’t make any money in porn. It’s a lot of work. During the springtime, things were busy. I was shooting five to seven scenes a month. I just call that $1,200 a scene, I’m making pretty good money and I was able to survive. Then summer hits and I went from five to seven scenes a month to zero scenes for over two months.”

She had to fork out $300 each week for STI tests and 15 per cent agent fees, and she just wasn’t making enough to cover that.

“Then I heard about Sheri’s, and I contemplated it and then I did some research and I said, I think this is going to be the best thing I can do for supplemental income, and it will give me a place to stay. So that’s why I decided to come here, which has been a huge blessing. I am confident of turning this around,” James explained.

“I suspect in the next month or so I’ll have enough money to do all the things I need to do and get back on my feet.”