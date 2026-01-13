The Tab

There’s another mother and daughter doing OnlyFans together, and they share how it happened

‘I didn’t take much convincing’

Hayley Soen

A mother has revealed that she joined OnlyFans after being “convinced” to do so by her actual daughter, and I’ll be honest, I think that’s enough for today. We’ve already heard the story of one mother and daughter doing joint OnlyFans videos for subscribers, but now there’s another.

According to MailOnline, Evie Leana made her account after she broke up with her last boyfriend. She was convinced by her own daughter that it would be a good way to make money, as she was already turning over huge sums herself. Her daughter Tiahnee, who joined at 18, has claimed she made $100k in her first year.

“Honestly it didn’t take that much convincing. I was excited about the idea and I’ve had a lot of fun with it,” Evie said. ️”It has been well and truly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

That being said, when Evie first found out her daughter was on OnlyFans, she wasn’t too impressed. She explained they argued for a long time over the decision, but Tiahnee just signed up anyway.

“When my daughter came to me just before her 18th birthday and told me she planned to start an OnlyFans once she turned 18 I was very against it,” Evie revealed. “I adjusted to it after a while and began to accept her decision.”

mother and daughter do OnlyFans together

via Instagram @evieleana1_

Evie has also defended her young daughter’s decision to join the site, and said it has no reflection on her “self respect”, as many might like to suggest.

“My daughter has more self respect, more self love and confidence than most women I know. She has always been sure of herself and her decision making and is highly intelligent,” she said.

“I’ve always taught my daughters to love the skin they’re in, to be confident and not to pay any mind to what other people think as long as they’re trusting their gut and making choices that feel right to them.”

So, they then began to do their OnlyFans together. Explaining their relationship further, mother Evie added: “We are very open and discuss everything together.”

She said her new job helps her to fund a better lifestyle for herself and her four children. The rest of the family are keen too, and Evie said family members often comment that she and her daughter are “killing it” on their Instagram posts.

In a further interview, Evie defended herself against the idea she’s a “bad mum” because she followed in her daughter’s footsteps, and now they both do OnlyFans.

“I’ve had a fair bit of judgment, but if you can make money, creating content, creating something you and others enjoy. I think it’s fun and empowering,” she said. “People can judge me but I’ve definitely taught my daughters – she’s not following in my footsteps, I’m following in hers.”

