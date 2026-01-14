I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

5 seconds ago

An OnlyFans model has made the very bold claim that she refuses to be friends with “broke people”. Lana Madison has said she will only surround herself with pals who earn the same seven-figure salary as her, or even more.

The 29-year-old makes $1.6million a year and has said she has “no interest” in keeping company with anyone who can’t match her jet-set lifestyle. Lana has cut off old friends from her hometown in the US, and claimed they became bitter and jealous when she started making big money.

“I don’t want to spend time with people who make less money than me because it makes things harder to do if they can’t keep up with my spending and lifestyle,” she said. “If you can’t afford first class, you can’t afford my friendship. If you panic when the bill comes, we won’t get along.”

According to Lana, her “friendship rules” are designed to protect her success and peace of mind. She explained: “When I go out, I want to order champagne without someone rolling their eyes. I want to book a five-star hotel without someone whining about the price. I’ve worked too hard to waste my energy on broke vibes.”

The model understands that her rules are harsh, but she sticks by how they have transformed her life. “I cut out the friends who guilt-tripped me, and suddenly life became lighter,” she said. “Broke friends bring drama, rich friends bring opportunities.

“My rich friends are older, but I don’t care about age; their bank balance is more important. Now my circle is full of people who inspire me to level up.”

Lana added her old friends often accused her of being “flashy” or “showing off” – but she instead sees it as her simply living the life she’s built for herself. “One girl from my hometown told me I was ‘obsessed with money’,” Lana said. “I told her, ‘No, I’m obsessed with success.’ If that makes me shallow, fine – but it also makes me a millionaire.”

Lana said she is simply being honest about what others secretly think. “Everyone wants rich friends – I’m just brave enough to admit it,” she said. “Money talks. If you don’t have it, don’t talk to me.”

She concluded that she has no regrets about her brutal honesty. She said: “Before, I felt guilty for having things my friends didn’t. Now, I don’t apologise for my success. I’d rather have three millionaire friends than 30 jealous nobodies. Looks open doors, but money keeps them open – and I’m not letting broke energy close them again.”

Well, that’s that then.

Quotes and images all via JamPress. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.