In a series first, a Love Is Blind: Germany cast member comes out at the reunion

Jan from Love Is Blind: Germany has revealed he began dating a man after the experiment. He was getting to know Loan in the show after a proposal, and revealed, for the first time in the series’ history, that “love experienced itself to him as a feeling of completeness.”

During the reunion, he came out about his sexuality. Jan said: “I found this feeling of completeness after the experiment, with a man, and that may surprise some people. It surprised me, too. Others may not be surprised. I know it may raise doubts about my authenticity.”

He then said he’d “much rather be the master of my own freedom” and that he “knows why he came into the experiment”. Jan said on his Instagram Story: “All the love belongs to @loanlaurent. Finally, I don’t have to hide myself in silence about what a gift this human is.”

He revealed that he cares more about the person than their gender, and didn’t want to put a label on his sexuality, adding that he dated around after the experiment and finally found love with a man. It’s been over a year since filming Love Is Blind, too.

What he did find on the show is a really special friendship with Loan, despite their difficulties. He wanted to be 100 percent before becoming intimate with her, and said she “deserves to be desired” while being unable to see himself marrying her.

Jan said: “I wanted to really feel the moment, to find the kind of love I experienced in this experiment with Loan, through her.” This is the first time someone has ever come out about their sexuality on a Love Is Blind reunion franchise.

