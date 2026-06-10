Sincere was served with eviction papers just before Love Island USA after ‘failing to pay rent’

At least he doesn't have to worry about that in the villa!

Sincere Rhea might be having a grand old time in the Love Island USA villa, but allegedly he was hit with eviction papers after “failing to pay rent” just last year.

According to The US Sun, he allegedly failed to pay the rent for his apartment in Texas, and was served eviction papers in June 2025. Sincere was studying at Texas Tech University’s off-campus housing at the time, and was reportedly paying between $600 and $900 per month.

According to the university’s website, Lubbock features two, three, four and five bedroom apartments, each featuring huge private bedrooms, private bathrooms, chic modern finishes, large walk-in closets, open-concept floor plans with ample storage space, and in-unit washer and dryer.

The US Sun claims that the apartment complex’s managing company went to court in July about his lack of rent payment but the judge entered a default judgment against him after he didn’t show up to court.

According to his LinkedIn, Sincere started at Texas Tech in May 2025, so it’s unclear whether he moved out voluntarily or was evicted from his accommodation. It’s also not known if he has since paid the overdue rent.

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