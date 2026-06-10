Ranked: The ages of In the City’s iconic cast from youngest to eldest

Coming off of the Wesmanda scandal that rocked Bravoverse, In the City is Summer House’s latest spinoff with a cast filled with familiar faces and new ones. Let’s have a look at all their ages ranked from youngest to eldest.

11. Amanda Batula- 34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amandabatula

Amanda found herself in the middle of a scandal earlier this year when she announced her relationship with Summer House co-star West Wilson after splitting with her husband of five years, Kyle Cook. Messy.

10. Katie Arundel- 34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie DeLuca Arundel (@katiearundel)

She’s childhood best friends with Amanda and one of the “few people she fully trusts.”

9. Andrea Denver- 34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Denver (@andreadenver)

This 34 year old model is back in New York after months travelling with his wife, Lexi Sundin. They tied the knot back in 2024 at a fairytale castle in his hometown Verona, Italy.

8. Lexi Sundin- 34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Sundin (@lexisundin)

Lexi has a “calm exterior,” but this interior designer and model is dealing with “unanswered questions” about her future with Andrea.

7. Whitney Fransway-34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Fransway (@whitneyfransway)

Previously appearing on season 21 of The Bachelor (yes, the one with Nick Viall), Whitney is a social media influencer who moved across the country to New York for her boyfriend Kenny Martin. We’ll see how they “confront their mismatched timelines” on the show.

6. Danielle Olivera-37

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Olivera (@danielleolivera)

She might look familiar to Summer House fans, as Danielle was on the show from season two to season nine, but left to focus on herself and her career. The 37 year old is navigating a new dynamic in her friendship with Lindsay, is the founder of the styling app Donne, and is dating Eoin Heavey.

5. Eoin Heavey- 39

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eoin Heavey (@eoinheavey)

The 39 year old, Eoin, is the owner of a hotel operations management platform. This season, he’s balancing his relationship with Danielle and running his start-up.

4. Lindsay Hubbard-39

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC MAKEUP ARTIST (@sophia.vallejos)

Also a cast member of Summer House, Lindsay is “entering a new chapter as a fiercely independent single mom.” You go girl.

3. Yvonne Najor- 39

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Najor (@yvonnenajor)

Joining In the City through her friend Lindsay, this 39 year old marketing and events manager is married to Nick Barber. She’s also dealing with being laid off from her job and surfacing tensions with Nick over having children.

2. Georgina Ferzli- 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Ferzli, MD, MS, FAAD (@dermdocny)

The second oldest cast member and also a friend of Lindsay, Georgina is a fellow single mother, dermatologist, and medical director. She’s busy creating her own skincare line while managing a complicated relationship with the father of her child.

1.Kyle Cooke- 43

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Cooke (@imkylecooke)

As we saw last season in Summer House, Kyle’s seen some tumultuous times recently. From a split with his wife Amanda and navigating that scandal, to having financial troubles with his alcoholic drinks company Loverboy and becoming a DJ to fill that monetary void, he’s been through it. Hopefully this season of In the City treats him better.

Kenny Martin-Unknown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Martin (@kendonmartin)

Kenny is Whitney’s boyfriend and Kyle’s friend and investor of Loverboy. While we don’t know his age, he’s a self-made real estate investor and venture capitalist. Impressive.

Gavin Moseley- Unknown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Moseley (@mgavinm)

Friends with Kyle, he’s a New York City bar and speakeasy owner who “thrives in the party scene and avoids settling down despite an on-and-off again relationship.” With an unknown age, it’s honestly fitting for a speakeasy owner.

Nick Barber- Unknown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Barber (@nicky_b_nyc)

Another unknown age, Nick is Yvonne’s husband and a furniture entrepreneur and owner of Patina, a local design dealer. We see him deal with the “pressure of career and financial uncertainty” this season.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.