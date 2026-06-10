A look inside Bryce Alaki’s flop acting career from Love Island USA

As we’ve learned so far, Bryce Alaki is no stranger to odd jobs alongside his modelling career. While most of us are seeing him for the first time through season eight of Love Island USA, there’s a chance he might’ve graced your screens before. Here’s an inside look into Bryce Alaki’s acting career from Love Island USA season eight.

The Other Two

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Bryce’s first listed credit came in 2019, when he appeared in The Other Two, a HBO comedy series. Created by former Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, it follows two floundering millennial siblings forced to grapple with their 13 year old brother’s overnight rise to fame. Bryce starred in the first episode as an unforgettable role of “Guy at Urinal.” However, we did the digging, and it appears that Bryce never actually makes an appearance. While he might not even be featured in the episode, at least his name is in the credits.

Alabama Rose

In 2022 he stepped things up with a role in the film Alabama Rose, where he played a character named “Henry.” Directed by Markiss McFadden, Alabama Rose is a thriller about a young widow in a tourist town who begins modelling for photographers while dealing with growing suspicions about their motives. There’s no Rotten Tomatoes rating, so safe to say this never hit the box offices.

The Third Eye: Major Arcana

His most recent and arguably most substantial acting project is The Third Eye: Major Arcana. Bryce starred in four episodes of the fantasy/mystery series as “Stranger.” While he didn’t have a leading role, at least he had a recurring character for a few episodes, which marks a real step up from his earlier one-scene appearances.

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