Brittany reveals the tragic reason Devonta started losing interest in her on Love Is Blind

Brittany and Devonta haven’t exactly been having the easiest time during Love Is Blind, and she’s now opened up about why she thinks he started losing interest in her.

She told Parade: “For me, I had one other connection for the first few days. But after day four, I pretty much knew that if it wasn’t Devonta, then I was going to go home. I didn’t really have anybody that I got really deep with emotionally besides him.”

She explained that Devonta then told her about the passing of his grandfather, something he sadly found out about whilst he was in the pods.

Brittany continued: “And I think from that point forward, I made it very clear to him [that] you don’t have to stay here if you don’t feel emotionally like, you can do this.

“I wanted to make it very clear that, like, don’t feel pressure because he knew that he was my only connection at that point, and that I wanted to let him know that there’s no hard feelings if you feel like you want to go home.”

She felt like ever since she and Devonta left the Love Is Blind pods, he kept getting more distant from her with Brittany having two theories about why.

She explained: “I thought it was two things. I thought it was, that he wasn’t attracted to me, and that kind of played a part into it because I could feel that I wasn’t his typical type.”

However, she also knew the huge impact that the loss of his grandfather had on Devonta, saying: “And then I think the other part of it was everything he was dealing with on the outside, going home to the passing of his grandfather, and his grandfather being somebody that was very significant in his life.

“So I think it was a combination of the two of him trying to connect the emotional with the physical and then what he had going on to come home to.”

