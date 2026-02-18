The real scientific reason Hailey Bieber’s Rhode moisturiser appears to have ‘shards’ in

People were shook to discover their Rhode moisturiser, the brand that Hailey Bieber owns, appeared to have ‘shards’ in. Her skincare and makeup brand has received mixed reviews, but generally, people are obsessed – but there’s a reason for the hardened ‘shards’.

One specific product, called Caffeine Reset, appeared to have long hardened parts that stick out of the moisturiser when it’s pulled out onto a finger. But the scientific reason for it? Well, it’s believed to be due to the product crystallising because of cold temperatures.

The billion-dollar brand has had countless reviews complaining about the Caffeine Reset product in the last few days. And people are claiming that, when they contacted support, they were told the little fibres were a result of the cold climate weather.

Some people are claiming the product went back to normal after leaving it out in room temperature, and Rhode have now reportedly claimed it can possibly turn like that with low temperatures, as the peptides become crystallised when the product is cold.

The sculpting cream mask doesn’t contain any fibres, according to the ingredients list, which has caffeine, peptides, poppy extract and an ingredient called vanillyl butyl, as well as phytosterols, which are water-attracting plant molecules to create a moisture layer.

The components can separate, resulting in small, hard particles (shards) rather than a smooth texture, which is something people have reported about Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment. All Rhode products are vegan, cruelty-free, and certified by Leaping Bunny & PETA.

Caffeine Reset is the first product that was dreamed up in the new in-house Rhode lab, where Hailey and the team experimented and test formulas before moving into final production. Caffeine Reset had over iterations, and took a year and half of time, to make.

