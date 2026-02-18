Erm, former ANTM winner Adrianne Curry is now a doomsday prepper in the remote countryside

Adrienne Curry became known worldwide when she became the winner of the first ever season of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model, and as you might have noticed she doesn’t appear in the new Netflix documentary about the show.

So, what exactly is she up to now? Well, it turns out she’s now a full time doomsday prepper in the remote hills of Montana alongside selling Avon products? It’s all a bit rogue, so let’s find out more about it!

Adrianne Curry won America’s Next Top Model in 2003, but by 2018 decided to quit the industry and live a “normal rural life.”

According to her website, she’s started “cooking and baking from scratch, hiking, and savoring the simplicity of nature,” which honestly all sounds lovely.

She admitted that she didn’t think she’d end up living this way, sharing: “I never imagined I’d grow up to be a doomsday prepping, former reality TV mess slinging Avon out of the crown of the continent, but here I am living my best life.”

She’s previously explained that she started prepping after realising that the industry showed her that systems can’t always be trusted to protected you, and now tries to grow as much as her own produce as possible, including keeping animals on her property.

But she says that despite everything, she’s happy things have panned out the way they have, saying: “That’s the industry. That is what it is. It is cutthroat. It is lying. It is predatory.

“America’s Next Top Model was a polished jewel that prepared me for the awful truth that I couldn’t trust anybody, even people that I thought I could, and even knowing that I still got screwed over.

“I’m grateful that things didn’t pan out the way they were supposed to because I don’t think I would be a very good person if I had found major success in modeling.”

